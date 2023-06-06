LE MANS, France — The trio of Cadillac Racing V-Series.R racecars competed over the same racetrack together for the first time since the Rolex 24 At Daytona in January. Sunday was test day at Circuit de la Sarthe, giving teams a chance for some track time before next weekend’s 24 Hours of Le Mans.

It is a bit of a luxury for Cadillac Racing to have three cars at Le Mans. The three teams were able to run different setups and experiment a little bit. The team will compare notes before the first free practice session on Wednesday.

