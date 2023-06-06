LE MANS, France — The trio of Cadillac Racing V-Series.R racecars competed over the same racetrack together for the first time since the Rolex 24 At Daytona in January. Sunday was test day at Circuit de la Sarthe, giving teams a chance for some track time before next weekend’s 24 Hours of Le Mans.
It is a bit of a luxury for Cadillac Racing to have three cars at Le Mans. The three teams were able to run different setups and experiment a little bit. The team will compare notes before the first free practice session on Wednesday.
While there are three different teams, they all race under the Cadillac banner together as one cohesive unit.
“We have each of the three cars on different test plans so that we can maximize the amount of information that we can gather for the program,” GM sports car racing program manager Laura Wontrop Klauser said. “Cadillac races as one team. Team members of all three cars are working to support each other, and that is how we’re able to divide and conquer three separate test plans, analyze the information and come back as one unit and select the best choices for everyone for the race.”
Cadillac is back at Le Mans for the first time in 21 years, but there is a definite connection between the brand and France. The car is named after Frenchman Antoine de la Mothe Cadillac, who founded Detroit in 1701.
“Competing for the overall win at Le Mans with an iconic American brand like Cadillac is an honor,” Wontrop Klauser said. “The entire team is excited to continue building Cadillac’s racing legacy by competing against the very best internationally and in the world’s toughest race. I think we’re bringing America pretty loud and strong with our Cadillac, and we’re proud of that.”
The No. 2 Cadillac, driven by Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn and Richard Westbrook is a full-season entry in the WEC. The team is run by Chip Ganassi Racing.
The No. 3 Cadillac competes in IMSA and will be driven by Renger van der Zande, Sebastien Bourdais and Scott Dixon. Dixon wasn’t at Sunday’s test day due to his IndyCar commitment, but will be in France in time for Wednesday’s practice.
The familiar Whelen Engineering Cadillac saw its number changed from No. 31 to No. 311 for the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Pipo Derani, Alexander Sims and Jack Aitken are the three drivers.
“Every car was on a different platform and trying different things, evaluating tires,” said Bourdais, who was born in Le Mans, but now makes his home in nearby St. Petersburg. “I think we got a decent amount of data and references to get an idea of where we’re going with this new Cadillac. We have a lot of data to go through and try to understand what exactly works and does not and how we can improve. And from there we’ll probably chase lap times more. Honestly, I feel like the balance of the car is good, so it’s been a good start.”
The three Cadillacs combined to complete 157 laps over the 8.47-mile track without any incidents.
“It’s great that we had the test day with the new car and the first time with the team here as well,” Derani said. “There is a lot to learn. I think it was a positive first day. We were able to get through some of the things that were unknown to us as a team and in the end we came out with a lot of information. So, it’s a good start for our Le Mans program.”
The 24 Hours of Le Mans will begin Saturday at 10 a.m.