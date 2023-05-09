While many people in the sportscar racing scene have turned their attention to next month’s 100th running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Whelen Engineering driver Alexander Sims and the other WeatherTech SportsCar Championship drivers are gearing up for this weekend’s Motul Course de Monterey Powered by Hyundai N at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

Thirty-eight cars are entered in the four class race, including nine in GTP. The No. 5 JDC-Miller MotorSports Porsche 963 is expected to make its debut with drivers Mike Rockenfeller and Tijmen van der Helm. Though just 19, van der Helm is already a Gold rated driver.

