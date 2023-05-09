While many people in the sportscar racing scene have turned their attention to next month’s 100th running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Whelen Engineering driver Alexander Sims and the other WeatherTech SportsCar Championship drivers are gearing up for this weekend’s Motul Course de Monterey Powered by Hyundai N at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.
Thirty-eight cars are entered in the four class race, including nine in GTP. The No. 5 JDC-Miller MotorSports Porsche 963 is expected to make its debut with drivers Mike Rockenfeller and Tijmen van der Helm. Though just 19, van der Helm is already a Gold rated driver.
That will give the GTP class three Porsches, two Cadillacs, two BMWs and a pair of Acuras.
Sims said having having more than one car in a race helps the learning process of the new class, mentioning the information sharing between the Cadillacs in IMSA and the Cadillac in the WEC series.
“From Cadillac’s side, it certainly has been helpful to have the WEC guys running,” Sims said. “There have been a few occasions where we’ve had feedback from our race weekend and they’ve then had a race in between. Even Sebring when they had the Prologue, there were learnings that we were able to feed into their program and they were able to feed into ours.”
Sims said going to familiar tracks in a new car is still a different experience and it’s been a learning experience for each of the teams.
“We’re embarking on an unknown journey at each of these circuits that we go to,” Sims said. “We sort of do the simulator work, and the engineers have a certain expectation of what it should be in terms of competitiveness for us. Once we’re on the ground, the circuit conditions are inevitably slightly different to what one expects.”
Even though Sims is racing in IMSA’s top class once again, the GTP cars are quite a bit different than top-class cars of the past.
“These cars are so different, honestly, particularly compared to stuff I’ve worked with before and even the team with the DPi last year with a different Michelin tire, there’s not a huge amount that is the same and can be transferred from that learning in terms of specific engineering items,” he said. “We have to adapt and try to optimize our package as quickly as possible while still working on the fundamental development of this car as well because we are still in the early stages of development.”
Several teams announced some driver changes for this weekend’s race, with Juan Pablo Montoya getting behind the wheel of the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing LMP2. He’ll share driving duties with Eric Lux.
Ben Keating will be in the No. 52 PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports LMP2. Keating was announced as a driver for the four endurance races, but will be competing in the 2-hour, 40-minute race.
The largest class in the field is the 16-car GTD class, which will feature the class debut of the No. 94 Andretti Motorsports Aston Martin. Jarett Andretti and Gabby Chaves will team up to handle the driving duties.
The race will begin at 3:10 p.m. on Sunday and will be televised by NBC and also streamed on Peacock.