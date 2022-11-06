SNS-cadillac110622a.jpg

The Cadillac Racing crew at Sebring International Raceway.

 ANDI HEDRICK/CADILLAC RACING

SEBRING — Richard Westbrook exited the Cadillac V-LMDh and flashed a double thumbs up to the assemblage of engineers and crew along the pit lane wall at Sebring International Raceway.

It was a productive 24 hours by all accounts.

Recommended for you