DETROIT — Cadillac Racing, its partners and teams met and surpassed objectives Monday-Wednesday during IMSA-sanctioned on-track testing and development of the all-new Cadillac V-LMDh at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

Accumulating data, driver feedback and testing component reliability on the 2.54-mile, 12-turn road course were priorities as all parties prepare for the quickly approaching 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and FIA World Endurance Championship seasons.

