SEBRING — Typically in a 12-hour race, starting position doesn't mean a whole lot in the grand scheme of things. But when you have a 53-car field, including 28 GTD cars, starting up front is a nice advantage and it will be the No. 01 V-Performance Cadillac DPi-V.R on the pole for today's Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.
Sebastien Bourdais set a track qualifying record with a lap of 1 minute, 45.116 seconds to edge the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac driven by Pipo Deraini.
“There’s no better place to start than up front," Bourdais said. "The field spreads out so fast, I don’t think we’ll get more than three laps before we come back around. And then you’ll be hitting the 28-car pack of GTDs that will be on top of each other and racing each other really hard with very little gap to get in between.”
Derani, who set the previous qualifying record last year, turned in a best lap of 1:45.192, which was faster than last year's time.
"We expected to be on pole, but unfortunately, we couldn’t get it," Derani said. "The positive is the car is good and it's a front row for Cadillac. We’ll have a good car for the 12-hour race.”
Ricky Taylor qualified third in the No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura Acura ARX-05, while the No. 02 Cadillac Accessories Cadillac Racing DPi-V.R qualified fourth with Alex Lynn handing the driving duties.
“I think it was a positive day," Lynn said. "Congrats to the 01 for getting the pole position. Our cars have been extremely fast and qualifying was tight. We’re right near the front and I think both cars have a chance to win tomorrow."
The top five cars were separated by .41 seconds.
In LMP2, it was Ben Keating who put the No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports Wynns / RainX / 4Horsemen / Client Command / Max Connect entry on the pole with a solid time of 1:49.954, which was .638 seconds faster than the N. 81 DragonSpeed entry. The No. 11 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports entry was third, followed by the No. 18 Era Motorsport car and the No. 29 Racing Team Nederland entry.
"It was a goal of mine to get below 1:50, so mission accomplished," Keating said. "You really have to push to get there. I took quite a bit of risk to get there, but because I am on new tires with low fuel, you can get away with a little bit more. The team gave me just an incredible car.”
In LMP3, it was a battle between the No. 74 Riley Motorsports 74 Ranch Resort Liger and the No. 36 Andretti Autosport Ligier. Gar Robinson's lap of 1:57.048 was enough to put the Riley squad on the pole, while Jarett Andretti's lap of 1:57.083 was just off the pace. The No. 6 Muehlner Motorsports America H&R Das Fahrwerk / H&R Special Springs Duqueine was third, followed by the No. 40 FastMD FastMD Healthcare Solutions / Track King / Archer Luxury Travel Duqueine and the No. 38 Performance Tech Motorsports Cardio Access / CSCI / Care Evolution / AIG Technologies Ligier will start fifth.
Today's race is scheduled to begin at 10:10 a.m.