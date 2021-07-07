'Caladium After Hours' to raise money for uninsured

LAKE PLACID — A new addition to the annual Caladium Festival will combine live country music, Celtic singers, and country bands with craft beer and great food to raise money for Samaritan’s Touch Care Center in Sebring.
Wet Dog Brewing owners Michael and Chris Noel, in conjunction with the Rotary Club of Lake Placid-Morning, will launch, for the first time, “Caladium After Hours,” in the Journal Plaza at 231 N. Main Ave.
“The festival runs until 4 p.m., so we talked to the Lake Placid Chamber and they like the idea of something to extend the festival every day,” Noel said. “It offers something to the vendors and overnight visitors.”
Samaritan’s Touch Care Center, at 3015 Herring Ave. in Sebring, was launched in 1999 by Christian medical professionals who realized how many people were unable to pay for health care.
“The center provides free medical care to the uninsured,” said Noel, who has served on Samaritan’s Touch Care Center board for more than five years. “It’s a vital organization. It serves Highlands and Hardee counties, where [health care facilities] let down that population and can’t, or won’t serve them, for different financial reasons.”
The faith-based organization relies on donations, grants and volunteers. “We have more people than ever who need medical care – with [COVID] and everything else going on,” Noel said.
Caladium After Hours will not only raise money for Samaritan’s Touch Care Center, it will bring great music and food to downtown Lake Placid after hours. There will be a 40-by-40-foot tent with seating for 88 people, as well as a stage on the far side of the Journal Plaza field.
The bands play from 3-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and on Sunday, from 2-5 p.m.
“Bands start at 3 p.m. so people can start moving this way as the daily festival winds down,” said Noel, a North Carolina native who met Chris in Atlanta when they were in college.
The bands are scheduled as follows: On Friday, July 23, Highlands Celts play starting at 3 p.m.; Cricket Creek, a country band, plays from 7-10 p.m. On Saturday, July 24, Ransom plays from 3-6 p.m.; then Hard Candy takes the stage until 10 p.m. On Sunday, a band called Waiting on the Bus performs from 2-5 p.m. Its main performer, Bill Metz, is a great storyteller, Noel said.
Food trucks, including Good Eats See Food from Port St. Lucie and El Ranchero with tacos, may be joined by food trucks that specialize in coffee drinks, ice cream and possibly a truck that specializes in donuts.