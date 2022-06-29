LAKE PLACID — It’s time once again for The Lake Placid Garden Club’s Floral Arrangement Competition at the 31st annual Caladium Festival. Entries must be preregistered by Friday, July 22, by calling or texting Jennifer Marsh at 305-342-2467.
The design must emphasize at least 80% cut caladiums. Judges will be looking for attractive displays that follow the three tenants of design, balance and proportion.
Design: Definite design with stems arranged attractively.
Balance: Volume and color of plant material is equal on both sides.
Proportion: Size of flowers, foliage and stem length to container.
Flowers should be crisp and top of container shouldn’t be seen, neither should the back. Foam or other material holding foliage should not be seen. Be creative and have fun.
Arrangements should be dropped off between 2:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday, July 28 at the Caladium Arts & Crafts Co-Op, 132 E. Interlake Blvd. in Lake Placid. Be on time for your submission to be considered for judging. Cash prizes and ribbons will be awarded.
Arrangements should then be picked up between 1:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 31.
HINT: Submerge cut caladiums in a bath tub or five-gallon bucket of water for several hours. Place in design container with water a couple of hours before judging time.