LAKE PLACID — The Caladium Arts & Crafts Cooperative members at 132 E. Interlake Blvd. worked tirelessly to clean, reorganize and rearrange their showroom. They completed their tasks and reopened just before the Caladium Festival. One thing they could not do anything about was plug up the leaks in the roof.

The Co-op, as locals call it, has needed a new roof for some time now. The flat roof has been patched and repaired, but that is no longer feasible.

Recommended for you