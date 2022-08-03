LAKE PLACID — The Caladium Arts & Crafts Cooperative members at 132 E. Interlake Blvd. worked tirelessly to clean, reorganize and rearrange their showroom. They completed their tasks and reopened just before the Caladium Festival. One thing they could not do anything about was plug up the leaks in the roof.
The Co-op, as locals call it, has needed a new roof for some time now. The flat roof has been patched and repaired, but that is no longer feasible.
The building is about 10,000 square feet. Co-op President Joni Warner said last year’s quote was about $120,000-$160,000. She cringed at the thought of inflation’s toll on the price now. They did get about halfway to their goal. A matching gift up to $5,000 was pledged by local attorney Pam Karlson earlier in the year. Artist and Co-op Vice President Myssy Veronee said she was unsure if the $5,000 was met but she knew Karlson did make a donation.
One of the problems with the leaky roof is the leaks are hard to find. Warner said a leak could be on one side of the building and the water could be coming in at a different place.
The building is chock full of works from local artists and crafters. The last thing the board and artists want is their work ruined by water coming through the ceiling. Many items are one-of-a-kind pieces and cannot be easily replaced.
In addition to the roof problems, there are eight air conditioning units on the roof. One of the units does not work, and members are making do with the seven that do work.
For incentive, Co-op members put up a new tile grid to show the donors who give to the roof fund. The tiles have hand-painted caladiums and the donor’s names. The tile is put up on the grid on the outside of the cooperative. Linda Carr painted the tiles.