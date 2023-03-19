SEBRING — If you come to the Caladium Festival this July looking for fresh bulbs, you may be disappointed, but the festival and the growers are moving forward.
This past summer’s drought hurt the crop, growers say. That and a season with two hurricanes and flooding followed by a freeze didn’t help either.
“I’ve been in the business 54 years,” said Darlene Phypers, co-owner of Happiness Farms. “I’ve never seen a season this bad.”
She and local growers said they will put all their efforts into restoring the crop for next year, but Phypers estimates it may take up to five years to get the crop back to full strength.
When asked if any long-range forecasters have predicted better weather for the next few years, Phypers said, “Who knows? Ask God.”
Lately, the answer she’s gotten is, “Wait.”
Patience is the same advice offered to visitors and vendors for this year’s 32nd annual Caladium Festival. Jennifer Bush, executive director of the Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce, said she is in planning meetings with her board on how to adjust the festival to the new situation.
One possible change would be to have it just two days, July 28-29, rather than the usual three.
“We’re still in planning. It is not canceled,” Bush said. “We hope to make it work for two days.”
She also said she’s in talks with one grower who might have enough bulbs to provide for sale. That’s also in the planning stages, she said.
Almost all growers have cut way back on either their wholesale or retail sales. Most will have none available for sale at the Caladium Festival.
Terri Bates, co-owner of Bates Sons & Daughters said their operation lost a “significant amount of seed pieces” over the summer, that is to say, the bulbs from which they can grow the next crop.
Usually, she said, summer’s see about 50 to 60 rainfalls, but 2022 only had five. That, and a bad irrigation system dealt their operation a blow, she said.
They have new irrigation now, and plan to focus efforts on growing back the crop.
“We cut the orders enough to plant back,” Bates said. “We’ll plant 100% and take a loss.”
The biggest problem there, she said, is that the drought was not covered under federal disaster relief from this past season.
Phypers said her daughter, Danielle Daum, has called everyone and written letters.
“We’re doing all we can to help all the growers,” Phypers said.
In the meantime, the Caladium Festival helps keep Lake Placid “on the map” with tourists and gardening enthusiasts, and brings an economic boom each year to the community, with 20,000 to 25,000 visitors.
“It’s an educational weekend for people,” Bush said. “If you’re in nurseries (or gardening), to meet a grower, that’s exciting for people.”
Vendors are on board, Bush said. When she reached out to them, letting them know they might not have caladiums for sale at a sweltering July heat event, they still said, “yeah,” they’d be there.
She has had the occasional visitor who asks if Lake Placid could get caladiums from somewhere else. While the tropical perennials with colorful, heart-shaped leaves are native to tropical forests in South and Central America, the majority of the plants are cultivated in Lake Placid.
“There’s nowhere else you can get them,” Bush said.
Also, the only time in recent memory when the festival was canceled was in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic when everything closed. That’s not the plan this time.
“I want to let people know that this community stands behind the festival and the growers like they do,” Bush said.
Meanwhile, growers said they will replant, take a loss this year, and come back stronger next year.
“We’re putting this year to bed,” Bates said of their fields. “With the new irrigation, we should be back to where we were (by) next season.”