LAKE PLAICD — It is all about the heart-shaped exotic and tropical foliage this weekend at Stuart Park in uptown Lake Placid. The Caladium Festival draws tens of thousands to the Caladium Capitol of the World every July. The 31st annual festival has been no exception.
Don’t worry if you missed the Friday fun, the festival continues today from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is free and there is plenty of free parking through the town. Handicap parking is available at the Health Department on Main Avenue.
Although there were hundreds of patrons shopping in and near the park, Marti Capodiferro officially kicked off the festival Friday at 10 a.m. by singing the national anthem. The national anthem is not an easy song, but Capodiferro nailed it, as always. She continued to sing for the crowd who was very appreciative.
People came from near and far to buy their caladium bulbs and plants. Bulbs, pots of all sizes and hanging baskets were available for sale. All of the caladiums were brought in by local growers Happiness Farms, Classic Caladiums, Bates Sons & Daughters Caladiums and Florida Boys Caladiums.
Festival-goers were able to choose from many new varieties as well as the classics. Hot items included caladiums in planters with other flowers to illustrate the versatility of the fancy foliage. Customers brought wagons to transport their purchases.
Around the park and side streets was a gardener’s dream. Plants of every sort were available from crepe myrtle trees, to plumeria and bromeliads. Fruit trees of every sort like lychee, mangos and more were being bought.
Guests were treated to all manner of artwork from metal, fine art, jewelry, yard art and hand-sewn items. There were hats and shirts, tumblers, dips and spices, sugar free and diabetic items, pet treats and even worm compost for planting.
Bus tours of the caladium fields were popular and took off from the Woman’s Club on Main Avenue. The tours take guests out to the caladium fields where the popular plants are grown.
The art and floral arrangement competition is being held in the Caladium Arts & Crafts Cooperative on Interlake Boulevard, adjacent to Stuart Park.
Food was a considerable component to the festival. Local non-profits dot Stuart Park’s landscape and have a diverse menu from fried cat fish to strawberry shortcakes. Morning Rotary’s Larry Sapp has been serving up hamburgers at the festival for 22 years.
“It’s a fundraiser,” he said. “It’s for charity and a lot of it goes to the schools.”
Other food stops around the park included fresh lemonade and kettle corn shaved ice and fried Oreos by Dough Joe. Lisa and Davis Lewis Dough Joe’s owners along with their daughter Angelina participated last year and returned for another year.
“Last year was our first year and we killed it,” Davis said.
Adam Fuller decided to spend a portion of his birthday at the festival.
“I came for fun and to see what they had here,” he said.
Brianna Sylvestre is a dog trainer from Arcadia who brought her service dog, a Belgian Malinois, to the festival on Friday morning.
“This is my first time at the festival,” she said. “I wanted to see the sights and get some training in for him (Zuko).”
Free, cooling watermelon slices from DeSoto Watermelon was a hit. Watermelon queens from Sebring and DeSoto County educated patrons on the benefits of the fruit.
Entertainment from local talent is being held throughout the weekend. A tent is set up in the park to enjoy the music. A dining tent is set up near the stage and diners can listen and watch while they eat. Free ice water from a local church helped keep everyone cool and hydrated.
The 25th annual Caladium Car & Bike Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at DeVane Park, just a stone’s throw from Stuart Park. The show is slated to be the biggest and best since its inception. Winners will get prizes and bragging rights.