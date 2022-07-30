LAKE PLAICD — It is all about the heart-shaped exotic and tropical foliage this weekend at Stuart Park in uptown Lake Placid. The Caladium Festival draws tens of thousands to the Caladium Capitol of the World every July. The 31st annual festival has been no exception.

Don’t worry if you missed the Friday fun, the festival continues today from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is free and there is plenty of free parking through the town. Handicap parking is available at the Health Department on Main Avenue.

