LAKE PLACID — Predictions that the Caladium Festival would have to crawl back to life after COVID-19 were wrong.
Even before the festival’s official launch Friday morning with the singing of the national anthem, more than a thousand people were milling about in Stuart Park, buying caladiums from the local family farms that started the annual phenomenon.
As the Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce readied its first busload of 45 passengers to the caladium farms, other festival goers were buying food, crafts, and other items at the booths along Interlake Boulevard.
“We have a wonderful turnout,” said Jennifer Bush, executive director of the chamber. “It’s very busy this morning, we are thrilled with how it’s turned out.”
Visitors had various missions during their festival time.
“We’ve all gone out to see the caladium farms in past years,” said Jack Rendel of Sebring. “All those huge fields, and how many there are is amazing.”
Emily Franklin, aka Miss Highlands County, was on hand to keep bus tour ticket holders focused.
“My job is to make sure people have the right ticket, and talk with them and prepare them to get on the bus,” Franklin said, with her literally winning smile. “Everyone is excited to go on the trip to the farms.”
Margaret Thurman, 92, stood in the shade of Stuart Park, awaiting a friend who had wandered off into the vendors’ booths.
“I live in Avon Park, and after all these years, this is my first year at the Caladium Festival,” she said, laughing. “I came today because my neighbor brought me along.”
Sam Jewell and Teri L’Homme of Valrico – which is near Tampa – were eyeing canned vegetables, fruits, garlic and even locally produced wine at the Secret Gardens Winery & Farm booth.
“We just got here this morning,” Jewell said. “We were here for the mural tour and decided to come back for the festival,” she said, referring to paintings on the sides of buildings that depict Lake Placid’s history and culture.
Lexi Murray, general manager at Secret Gardens Winery & Farm, said her family’s jars of peaches, garlic, asparagus, and other items were all produced at their farm on West Josephine Road in Sebring.
“We have six-and-a-half acres of vineyards,” she said, adding that their muscadine wine benefits from the particular soil on their farm. “It’s not grown in sugar sand,” she said. “Our family has enjoyed being part of the Caladium Festival for a lot of years.”
And then there was Billy Rose, who along with Jane Coleman and Randi Redash, was loaded down with caladium plants. He used a wheeled walker to get his treasure up Interlake Boulevard.
They had just come from Stuart Park and the booths run by local caladium growers Happiness Farms. Inc., Bates Sons & Daughters, Florida Boys Caladiums, and Classic Caladiums. Members of those farm families were in the booths, selling bags of caladium bulbs as well as potted varieties with names like “Strap and Dwarf,” “White Fancy,” “Scarlet Flame” and “Snow Flurry.”
“We have been very busy this morning, that’s for sure,” said Danielle Daum of Happiness Farms, as she moved caladium bulbs for customers. Visitors were lined up under the tents run by each family, asking advice as they purchased bulbs.
When asked how many bulbs she expected to sell during the festival, which ends Sunday, Daum said, “We don’t know what to expect as far as sales,” she said. “It’s the first time there have been four different farms selling bulbs at the festival.”
As with the Caladium Festival, which returned with a big crowd Friday, Saturday’s Car and Bike Show has also revived with a vengeance after COVID, said Bush, the chamber director.
“We have exceeded the number of car pre-registrations by about 15 from last year,” she said. “In 2018, we had 87 participants register; we’ll have more than 100 entrants Saturday.”
The show, which exhibits antique and historic Chevrolets, Fords, Lincolns as well as foreign vehicles, starts at 10 a.m. at Devane Park.