Tens of thousands of tourists and locals will descend upon Stuart Park this weekend at the 32nd annual Caladium Festival. The famous festival runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday in uptown Lake Placid. The festival is free to attend; there is a plethora of free parking around town.
The Town of Lake Placid is known as the “Caladium Capital of the World” and the festival celebrates the colorful foliage that is so important to the tiny town. It is said that 90% of the world’s caladiums are grown in the 1,200 or so acres in Lake Placid.
“The Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce welcomes you to the 32nd Annual Caladium Festival,” Executive Director Jennifer Bush said. “We look forward to seeing everyone in beautiful downtown Lake Placid this weekend.”
The plants are certainly responsible for a good chunk of tourist dollars coming into the town. The colorful flora sprout from tubers, although most people, including the growers, call them bulbs. This year, Classic Caladiums, out of Avon Park, will be providing both the plants and bulbs for sale at the event. Traditionally, the growers are mostly from Lake Placid but Hurricane Ian damaged the crops last summer.
Opening ceremonies will commence at 10 a.m. with the national anthem sung by Marti Capodiferro under the pavilion. Local talent will entertain guests from the pavilion. Seats will be set up in front of the stage in the shade and tables to eat at will be close to the stage also.
Some 150 vendors will display and sell their artwork in every median possible. Handmade items and crafts will also be sold. There is something for everyone from hand-sewn clothing and jewelry and yard art. Toby’s Clowns will be face painting and making balloon art. Local non-profits will be serving up a wide variety of foods as fundraisers.
The renovated steam engine Sugar Express will be taking guests on hour-long rides at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. This year is the first time the train will take part in the festival. The Sugar Express will be leaving from the Lake Placid Historical Society Depot Museum at 12 E. Park St. An hour before the tour, a historical video can be seen before the train departs. Guests can also talk to local caladium growers and ask for tips. Everything is within walking distance to Stuart Park. Tickets are $25 and can be bought at sugarexpress.com.
Another first will be Friday’s Little Miss Caladium Pageant at 3 p.m. The winner will meet and greet festival-goers on Saturday.
The Caladium Arts & Crafts Cooperative, across the street from Stuart Park, will host the flower arranging and art contests. While the judges choose the winners, guests can vote on the People’s Choice. Winners of the contests will have their work used in the T-shirt and poster competition for next year’s festival.
On Saturday, guests can go to the festival and walk a stone’s throw west on Interlake Boulevard for the 26th annual Caladium Festival Car & Bike Show at DeVane Park. Car show organizers will register vehicles starting at 7 a.m. and close at noon. The entry fee is $25 on Saturday. Live music will entertain folks, and organizers said the show will go on rain or shine. Food trucks will sell food. Like the festival, there is no admission fee.
Well-behaved dogs on leashes are welcome, however, consider how the heat will affect them.
For more information on the festival or car show, visit caladium festival.org.