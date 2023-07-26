Tens of thousands of tourists and locals will descend upon Stuart Park this weekend at the 32nd annual Caladium Festival. The famous festival runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday in uptown Lake Placid. The festival is free to attend; there is a plethora of free parking around town.

The Town of Lake Placid is known as the “Caladium Capital of the World” and the festival celebrates the colorful foliage that is so important to the tiny town. It is said that 90% of the world’s caladiums are grown in the 1,200 or so acres in Lake Placid.

Recommended for you