LAKE PLACID-- The 30th annual Caladium Festival weekend kicks off today at Stuart Park in uptown Lake Placid. The festival will run today and Saturday from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission and parking are free.
After canceling the festival last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, residents and tourists alike are looking forward to a weekend filled with arts, crafts, food, music and entertainment. This family friendly event pays homage to the caladium and it's colorful foliage. The majority of the world's caladiums are grown in the tiny town, hence the name “Caladium Capital of the World.”
Guest will enjoy strolling paths in Stuart Park under the shade of massive trees that allow dappled light to shine on the pinks, greens, red and white caladiums. Musicians and entertainers will have guests singing and dancing along.
Local growers will have an abundance of caladium plants and bulbs for purchase. Whether you want to plant your own bulbs, find small plants or bountiful baskets, there is something for every gardener's space and budget.
Artists and crafters from near and far will showcase their talents in every medium imaginable. Festival goers can easily get a jump start on their Christmas list or some other unique gift. Speaking of unique, the caladium floral arranging competition will have competitors vying for ribbons with their whimsical and creative displays. Guests can even vote on the People's Choice. The arrangements will be shown in the meeting room of the old MidFlorida Credit Union meeting room, adjacent to Stuart Park on Stuart Avenue.
Being in the south, no one goes hungry, food vendors will be selling a wide array of fare and local restaurants will be open as well. A bevy of beverages as well will be available in the park to quench your thirst. The Lake Placid Jaycees will have a beer garden and wine tasting will be hosted by Secret Garden Winery for those who want an adult beverage.
Reserve a seat on a tour bus to see where the caladiums are actually grown. It's a great way to take a break from the heat and see the colorful fields where all the magic happens. Reservations fill up fast, so reserve a seat sooner than later. Buses are boarded from the Greater Federation Lake Placid Woman's Club at 10 N Main Ave. For schedules and to reservations, visit caladiumfestival.org and click on “Bus Tour Tickets.”
Traditionally, the Dr. Tom McDonald 5 race would be run this weekend but will take place at a later date, according to the Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce.
On Saturday, buckle up for more fun at the 24th annual Caladium Car & Bike Show from 9 a.m. to about 4 p.m. At DeVane Park, just a stones throw to the west of Stuart Park. Register your car or bike for $15 through Friday afternoon at caladiumfestival.org. Vehicles can be registered on Saturday for $20. The field opens up at 7 a.m. The show is one of the largest of its kind in the state. Awards will be announced at 2 p.m. And a 50/50 drawing will be done afterward.
After the Car & Bike Show, put on your boogey shoes and head over to Moose Lodge at 2137 U.S. 27 S. for the Lake Placid Jaycee's Caladium Festival Dance from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Doors open at 8 p.m. The cost is $10 at the door, and you must be 21 or older to attend. Live entertainment provided by Josh Blevins band.
Want the party to continue? Wet Dogs Brewing in conjunction with the Lake Placid Morning Rotary Club will are putting on the inaugural “Caladium Festival After Hours” on the lawn of the Journal Plaza at 231 N. Main Ave., just a short walk from Stuart Park.
The event is a benefit for Samaritan's Touch Care Center which offers medical care for those who would not be able to afford health care otherwise. A huge tent will be set up for patrons on the lawn and food truck vendors will offer food as will Morty & Edna's Craft Kitchen, a restaurant within the plaza.
Live bands will keep the good times rolling on Friday and Saturday from bands play from 3-10 p.m. and from 2-5 p.m. On Sunday.
The band lineup is as follows: Friday, the Highland Celts play at 3 p.m.; Krooked Creek, plays from 7-10 p.m. On Saturday, Ransom plays from 3-6 p.m. followed by Hard Candy until 10 p.m. On Sunday, Waiting on the Bus performs from 2-5 p.m.