LAKE PLACID — Save the dates! The 31st annual Caladium Festival kicks off Friday morning at Stuart Park in uptown Lake Placid. Opening ceremonies start at 10 a.m. Friday with Marti Capodiferro singing the national anthem.
The festival hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. The event is free to attend and has loads of free parking near the park.
The festival is a long-standing tradition that brings tens of thousands of locals and tourists to the Caladium Capital of the World. The family-friendly event pays homage to the exotic and colorful perennials. The bulbs yield a bounty of colorful foliage in an array of tropical colors. From white to red, pink and green with all shades in between, their heart-shaped leaves brighten any landscape or cut flower arrangement.
Bus tours will take guests to see the real landscape where the caladiums dance in the fields. Reservations fill up fast, so reserve a seat now. Buses will board at the Greater Federation Lake Placid Woman’s Club at 10 N. Main Ave. For ticket information on the festival or the bus tours, visit caladiumfestival.org.
Speaking of cut flower arrangements, both the arrangement and art competitions will be held in the Caladium Arts & Crafts Cooperative across the street from Stuart Park. Check out the displays and see who won and whose artwork will be used in 2023’s campaign. The art winners will see their artwork on T-shirts and posters.
The Greater Lake Placid Chamber off Commerce has organized the event and has rounded up local talent to entertain festival-goers all weekend. Dance to your favorite tunes or simply enjoy the music while dining. GLPCC Executive Director Jennifer Bush said, “We look forward to seeing our returning visitors as well as some new faces. We hope everyone enjoys the festival and don’t forget to stay hydrated.”
No one will go hungry with food from local non-profits cooking and grilling up a wide variety of fare. Other charities will be serving up desserts to put smiles on faces. Many local restaurants in the uptown area will be open for business.
Art vendors will exhibit and sell their creations around the park. There is something to catch everyone’s eye, from oil and oil paints to photography and jewelry.
Car enthusiasts can take a short walk west to see the 25th annual Caladium Car & Bike Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at DeVane Park. Those who still want to register their vehicles can do so in advance or at 7 a.m. Saturday. From old trucks to muscle cars and all types of motorcycles, the show is sure to please all gear-heads.
Also on Saturday, the Jaycees are holding their annual Caladium Dance at 8 p.m. at the Moose Lodge at 2137 U.S. 27. Krooked Creek will take the stage at 9 p.m. You must be 21 or older to attend and tickets are $10.