Loom demo

Louise England sets up her loom on Wednesday for demonstrations during the Caladium Festival this Friday Saturday and Sunday

 KIM MOODY/STAFF

LAKE PLACID — Save the dates! The 31st annual Caladium Festival kicks off Friday morning at Stuart Park in uptown Lake Placid. Opening ceremonies start at 10 a.m. Friday with Marti Capodiferro singing the national anthem.

The festival hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. The event is free to attend and has loads of free parking near the park.

Recommended for you