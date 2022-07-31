LAKE PLACID – The 31st annual Caladium Festival wraps up today at 3 p.m. This is the last call to stroll Stuart Park and shop for all the new and exciting varieties of caladium bulbs and plants. The festival celebrates the colorful and tropical plants in high esteem.
Caladiums are an important part of Lake Placid’s economy and tourism. Lake Placid is responsible for growing some 90% of the world’s caladiums, hence the name, “Caladium Capitol of the World.”
There’s still time to shop all the vendors and take home a unique gift for others as well as your home or landscape. There is fine art to chose from as well as crafts, jewelry, wines, dips, and handmade garments and everything in between. Spoil Fido with a brand new outfit or collar and natural treats.
Sample the delicacies at the local non-profit food booths. The diverse fare includes burgers and hot dogs to fried cat fish and tempting strawberry shortcakes. Cool off with shaved ices and ice cold drinks. The proceeds go to a good cause - straight back into our community.
Escape the heat in an air conditioned bus for a tour of the expansive caladium fields. Another way to beat the heat is by visiting the Caladium Arts & Crafts Cooperative. Inside, guests will find the submissions for the floral arrangements and find out who won the coveted ribbons. Art competition submissions are on exhibit at the cooperative too. The winners of the art competition will have their work used in next year’s posters and on T-shirts.
Entertainment will be held under the pavilion in Stuart Park. Organizers handpicked the best local talent to keep things lively.