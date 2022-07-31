LAKE PLACID – The 31st annual Caladium Festival wraps up today at 3 p.m. This is the last call to stroll Stuart Park and shop for all the new and exciting varieties of caladium bulbs and plants. The festival celebrates the colorful and tropical plants in high esteem.

Caladiums are an important part of Lake Placid’s economy and tourism. Lake Placid is responsible for growing some 90% of the world’s caladiums, hence the name, “Caladium Capitol of the World.”

