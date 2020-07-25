By SHARON WEATHERHEAD
Our Highlands County caladium growers offer a rainbow of colors such as pink, red, green, white and orange, in a variety of patterns and leaf shapes. They have names such as Miss Muffet, White Christmas, Fire Chief, Dragon Heart and Tequila Sunrise.
What are the growers up to this year? Are they thinking about new ideas and varieties to showcase?
“We are always thinking of new ideas,” said Jason Holmes with Florida Boys Caladiums in Lake Placid. “We also think of new ways to offer product and packaging. People want options so we think of new ways to market online.
“We now have available the newly released ‘Pink Panther’ variety. We’ve been working with Dr. Deng with the University of Florida. We’re trying to get three more new varieties approved, hopefully for this season.
“All of this takes quite a while to get approval. It’s a two-year process to be ready to sell a new variety. We’re working on a new pink dwarf, white strap and red fancy variety.”
Danielle Daum, with Happiness Farms in Lake Placid, said they have new varieties in production, but none are quite ready for sale just yet.
“Our office is open for bulb sales. We will be open for the usual festival weekend, July 24-26. People come every year just for the festival. They come from every state each year to purchase bulbs when they come to Florida. We sent out ‘save the date’ cards so people know there are still some things to do here. We sent them local information for that weekend.
“During the festival weekend, people can always view our fully planted yard on the garden tour. Since there is no festival, we will still have the yard open. It’s located at 50 Banana Farm Road and will be open July 24-26. There are a number of caladium varieties planted in a beautiful tree-lined setting.”
Bates Sons & Daughters in Lake Placid is releasing five new varieties for 2021 and four for 2022. Terri Bates said, “We are constantly looking at possible new varieties. We work with the University of Florida and have a private breeder as well.
“Tequila Sunrise is a newer variety that has an orange cast to it. Miss Muffet is lime green with purple specks on the leaves.”
Clay Wallace is a grower with Classic Caladiums in Avon Park.
“We have our own breeding program run by Dr. Bob Hartman. He has been breeding caladiums for many years and introducing new varieties since 2006. We have about 70 proprietary varieties and also offer the more common ones. We try to introduce some new ones each year so our pipeline stays full.”
Wallace explained how it takes years of vetting before a new variety is released.
“We have a seven-year vetting process. The first two years they are judged on color and vigor. The next five years are spent evaluating bulb sizes, economic feasibility and how well they hold up to plant disease.”
The local growers are always looking at new varieties of caladiums. The pandemic has not put a damper on that. It is hard for anyone to pick a favorite variety as they are all so beautiful and unique in their own way. Each one tells a different story.