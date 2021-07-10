Kassie Perry, left, and her walking partner, Bailey Russell, enjoy a walk among the caladiums in Devane Park in Lake Placid on a recent Thursday morning.
"I love the festival," Russell says of the annual social gathering around food, music, and arts and crafts in Lake Placid. "My husband and his family grew up with it," too.
The youngster in the stroller, Wells Perry, will become the latest generation of Perrys to attend the annual Caladium Festival, Kassie says. The bulbs in the park were timed to be in full glory the weekend of July 23 - 25, when the festival will be in full-swing.
"I grew up with the festival," Kassie says. "It's fun, it brings in a lot people and its nice to se other people from out of town, friends and family -- everyone just enjoys it."