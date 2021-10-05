SEBRING — Provisional Pro Drivers champions Andrea Caldarelli and Jordan Pepper punctuated Saturday’s series-clinching performance with another win in a weekend super sweep at Sebring International Racweway in GT World Challenge America. Racers Edge anchor Taylor Hagler brought the No. 93 Acura NSX GT3 home after completing a stellar recovery drive started by co-driver Dakota Dickerson from a lap 1 incident that saw them off course and essentially sent to the back of the grid. Additionally, the fourth place finish by pole-sitters Wright Motorsports (No. 20 Porsche) provisionally secured the Pro-Am category Drivers Championship for Fred Poordad and Jan Heylen. Finally, the AF Corse team (No. 61 Ferrari 488 GT3), already Am-class champions elect, closed out the Sebring weekend on top of the Am podium.
With the highly-competitive Pro-Am Drivers championship still up for grabs and the Pro-Am points leaders Wright Motorsports starting from P1, the race was sure to be contentious and delivered no less than the maximum amount of drama in the early leg of the opening lap. Ryan Dalziel, driving the No. 63 DXDT Racing Mercedes-AMG, made contact with Matt McMurry in the No. 77 Compass Racing Acura, who in turn connected with Dakota Dickerson’s No. 93 Racers Edge Acura and sent him off course.
During the course of the melee, more middle-of-the-pack contact occurred with Robby Foley (No. 96 Turner Motorsports BMW) connecting with Conrad Grunewald’s No. 61 AF Corse Ferrari; both continued on beyond the contact. In the final turn of the opening lap, Michael Cooper (No. 19 DXDT Racing Mercedes-AMG) connected with Madison Snow in the No. 88 Zelus Motorsports Lamborghini, sending Snow off course; here, too, both cars were able to continue without performance-reducing damage.
As the race went on, Caldarelli was able to defend against any challengers and remain in the lead for the duration of the race.
GT AmericaMemo Gidley (No. 101 TKO Motorsports Bentley Continental GT3) completed the Sebring sweep with a win in the SRO3 class in the second GT America race of the weekend on Sunday. Masters class competitor Andy Wilzoch (No. 460 Flying Lizard Motorsports) battled in and out of the class to secure his second win of the weekend, while Jason Bell (No. 2 GMG Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT4) secured the GT4 class top spot with his drive during the weekend.
GT4 AmericaA three-way battle for the lead resulted in a late race pass for the lead in the final race of the weekend for Pirelli GT4 America at Sebring International Raceway. The No. 35 Mercedes-AMG, driven by Michai Stephens and Colin Mullan for Conquest Racing West, passed the No. 54 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 CLUBSPORT MR of Tim Pappas and Jeroen Bleekemolen in the closing moments of the race, claiming victory in Race 2 and sweeping Pirelli GT4 America overall and Silver class wins at Sebring.
The No. 47 Porsche of Matt Travis and Jason Hart, driving for NOLASPORT, passed the Porsche of Pappas on the final lap, finishing second overall, but winning the Pro-Am class over the Porsche, who finished second in Pro-Am and third overall. The No. 72 Mercedes-AMG of Kenny Murillo and Christian Szymczak with Murillo Racing finished second in the Silver category, repeating their performance from Saturday’s race. Third in Silver belonged to the No. 22 BMW M4 of Tim Barber and Cole Ciraulo, driving for CCR Racing/Team TFB. The #22 BMW finished fifteenth overall.
In the Am category, the No. 68 Toyota Supra GR, driven by Kevin Conway and John Geesbrecht won for Smooge Racing, defeating the No. 98 BMW M4 driven by Paul Sparta and Al Carter for Random Vandals Racing. The No. 619 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 CLUBSPORT MR driven by Alain Stad and Robb Todd for Stephen Cameron Racing finished third in the Am class.