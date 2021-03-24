Caleb P. Kilgo
Caleb Patrick Kilgo, age 26, passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Sebring, Florida. He was born on Aug. 20, 1994, in Arcadia, Florida to Carl Patrick Kilgo, Jr. and Martha Kay Kilgo. He lived most of his life in Arcadia, then moved with his family to Lake Placid when he was 16 years old. Caleb was saved and baptized at a young age and has always continued to have a strong faith in the Lord.
Caleb will be remembered by his family and friends for many reasons. He dearly loved his family and his proudest moment was when his son, Caison, was born. He was a true friend to all and he left his mark on many hearts throughout his life. Caleb was known most for his sense of humor, goofiness, and ability to make everyone in his presence laugh. Caleb lived life to the fullest, often taking the bull by the horns (literally). He was a hard worker with a can-do attitude and showed no quit. Caleb excelled at almost everything he did. He was very active in sports, playing baseball, football, basketball and soccer to the best of his ability, and often receiving many accolades. He loved going fishing, hunting, wakeboarding, and being on the water with family and friends. Caleb also had a love for the outdoors and agriculture. He was a member of FFA and served as an officer for several years in three different schools.
Caleb graduated from Lake Placid High School in 2013 earning 13 credit hours in a single year. After high school, he followed in the footsteps of his father by becoming a correctional officer, where he served on the Correctional Emergency Response Team (CERT) as the sniper. He worked at DeSoto Correctional Institution for several years, but his love of the outdoors and desire to build things lead him to the construction field.
He is survived by one son, Caison Parker Kilgo; mother, Martha Kay Kilgo; father, Carl P. (Vicki) Kilgo, Jr.; one brother, Matthew P. (Kayla) Kilgo; nephew, Jasper Lee Reed; maternal grandfather, James “Buddy” Wilson; paternal grandmother, Barbara Ann Cannon; paternal grandfather, William Russell Cannon III, and his son’s mother, Elizabeth Maldonado. He also leaves three uncles, two aunts, and numerous cousins.
Caleb was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Linda Grant Wilson White, and paternal grandfather, Carl Patrick Kilgo.
A Celebration of his Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at First Assembly of God, 327 Plumosa St., Lake Placid, FL 33852 with Rev. Jimmy Moore officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations are made to “Caison Parkr Kilgo Memorial Fund,” Heartland National Bank, 600 U.S. 27, Lake Placid, FL 33852.
Online condolences can be made at pongerkaysgrady.com