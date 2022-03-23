SEBRING — Most music lovers would agree that music is its own life-form. As such, it is resilient. Out of the ashes of a passing, another expression of life rises. And so it is with the Calico ‘80s Band.
“The band has been together for about six months now,” drummer/vocalist Lynn Duncan said.
“The name means ‘a different blend of people and music.’”
As the name implies, the band plays a mix of rock n roll mostly from the 1970-1980s.
“We play Neil Young, The Eagles, we play rock n roll, we play ballads. Just a big variety. We play Fleetwood Mac. All of us sing. We do a lot of harmony,” Duncan said.
The band consists of Duncan, Mary Lorenzi, guitar and vocals, Larry Loveless, percussion and vocals and Jose Sanchez, bass guitar and vocals.
“What happened was,” says Loveless, “Bruce Duncan (late husband of Lynn and local music legend) used to have open mics all around town. So that would gather all the players in town into one location and everybody used to play with each other. I was playing with Bill Williams and Bruce and Lynn.
“We started playing at The Sunset Grill on the lake. Well Mary shows up. She had just moved here (from Minnesota). We see this lady walk in with two guitars. When it’s her turn to play she opens up with Grand Funk Railroad. She’s got Joe Cocker and all this rock n roll, The Rolling Stones. And everybody was doing country,” Loveless recalls with a good laugh.
Continuing to explain how the ball got rolling, Loveless speaks of the rather rocky attempt to get something going early on.
“So Mary comes off stage, she gets a standing ovation and goes and sits down. I go over and introduce myself and ask her if she’d like to play some music. She kinda blew me off.
“So another week passes by, open mic again, Mary shows up. She agreed so we played a few songs and we’ve been together ever since, playing all over town just her and I.”
The duo eventually became a four piece and so the genesis of Calico ‘80s Band began.
“Bruce and Lynn came into the picture. That worked out with Lynn playing drums and Bruce playing bass guitar, keyboards and vocals,” Loveless continues.
“When Bruce died, Lynn kinda took some time off and Mary and I continued, just the two of us doing stuff around town. Then Lynn came back and we got Jose and that’s how Calico ‘80s Band began.”
Loveless started speaking about the change from losing Bruce to bringing Sanchez in. Bruce is always with them, he is never forgotten. But the big guy needed someone to step in.
“Jose would show up at different venues with different bands. He helped a lot of bands out. So one day, after Bruce had passed away, I said, ‘let’s give Jose a call and see if he’s available to sit in on one of our sets.’ We’ve been together ever since.”
“Jose took Bruce’s place. Well you can’t take Bruce’s place, Bruce will always be with us, but Jose is filling some big shoes.”
Becky Ballard, the band’s manager added, “I think they’re an awesome band. We’re a little different than everybody else and I consider this band, my band. I tell that to everybody.”
An interesting and humorous caveat of the band is Lorenzi’s continuing stories about jilted love affairs with Mick Jagger and Bob Seger, money owed to Marshall Tucker Band and so forth.
What started out as light-hearted fun has taken on a life of its own as audience members continue to jokingly ask about one story or the other. It has seemingly become one of the band’s calling cards.
When asked if anyone ever takes the stories seriously, Loveless simply responds, “yeah,” as he lets out a hearty laugh.
“It’s a segue into some of the songs and we just have a lot of fun with it. One of these days Bob Seger is gonna show up at one of our shows,” he concludes again with side-splitting laughter.
For more information go to Calico 80s Band Facebook page or contact Ballard at 863-368-9525 or Lorenzi at 612-321-6933.