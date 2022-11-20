California Homelessness

Tents line the streets of Skid Row area of Los Angeles on July 22, 2022. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has agreed to release $1 billion in state homelessness funding he testily put on pause earlier this month. But his office says he will do so only if local governments agree to step up the aggressiveness of their plans going forward to reduce homelessness.

 DAMIAN DOVARGANES/AP FILE PHOTO

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom agreed to release $1 billion in state homelessness funding he testily put on pause earlier this month, but only if local governments agree to step up the aggressiveness of their plans going forward to reduce the number of unhoused people in the state.

The Democratic governor said his afternoon meeting Friday with about 100 mayors and local officials in person and virtually was productive, with leaders getting on the same page about what needs to be done and willing to step up on their goals.

Recommended for you