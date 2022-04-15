SEBRING — The hailstorm on April 4 left a lot of damage in the county, there is no doubt about that. How much damage is the real question. Since the day of the storm, the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners has been trying to ascertain the extent of the damage, first by putting out a survey link posted on social media and then by opening a call center on Monday.
The purpose of the call center was multifaceted. It would enable the county to know where the damage happened as well as what type of damage occurred and find what the local unmet needs are. The goal was to find possible resources for residents that may be available since the county did not meet the threshold for state or federal assistance.
The call center wrapped up on Wednesday and the financial damages tallied by Thursday were significant. According to the county’s public information office, 390 submissions were made to the call center.
The damages were estimated to be $1,050,080, which is not enough to meet the state’s threshold of $35,107,245. The county reported $283,876 in unmet deductibles. Of the 390 submissions, there was damage to 163 primary residences and 223 primary vehicles damaged.
“We are seeking resources to be able to assist those in need,” officials said.
By Thursday, 65.8% of the participants at the call center had filed a claim with their insurance company, while another 34.2% had not. Some 74.9% of the callers had insurance, but 25.1% had none.
One unmet need was determined to be no insurance for those who had vehicle windshield damage because they only had liability insurance. Other people are having difficulty meeting deductibles.
“We strongly recommend people submit claims to their insurance companies and continue the recovery process,” officials said.
Press Secretary Karen Roach with the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation said it is impossible to know the extent of the damage just yet.
“Policyholders have two years from the date of damage to file a claim so it is still too early for insurers to know the full cost of the event,” she said.