Call his bluff
In 2015 there were 14 individuals that wanted to run for president after Obama. I assume many of them would still like to be president. What is holding them up is the middle school action of a bully, telling them he will call them a bad name and insult them. Now, we all know who I am talking about.
This constant flirting with “maybe I will or maybe I won’t, run again” has got the entire Republican Party in a chokehold as to what to do. (Former Vice President Mike) Pence and (former New Jersey governor Chris) Christie are the only two to even mention the possibility of running. Most of these politicians are mature, intelligent and grown up. What are they afraid of?
Trump loves keeping all the potential candidates on edge because it makes him the odds on favorite to run again. I simply think that would be a disaster, but that’s how I feel.
The rest of the Republican Party needs to call the man’s bluff and make him “fish or cut bait.” Anyone running for president of this country should show some guts and determination to lead and not fawn over that slick New York State real estate salesman.
Hal Graves
Sebring