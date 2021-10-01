LAKE PLACID — Derwin Traevon Callahan Jr., who fled to Leon County with a female codefendant after shooting a neighborhood man on Sept. 17, is now in the Highlands County Jail. He will be arraigned Nov. 1 on attempted first degree murder and other charges.
Callahan, 26, and Naijah Benae Sholtz, 22, fled the late afternoon shooting of a 50-year-old victim on Colmore Avenue. Callahan, a convicted felon who recently completed a jail term, is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and battery. Sholtz is also facing attempted murder charges, as well as fleeing to elude law enforcement and criminal mischief in Leon County.
She is still in the Leon County Jail.
The public is learning more about Sholtz, who also lives in Highway Park. The young woman was in the front passenger seat of a Cadillac that was pulled over by Highlands County Sheriff’s deputy in May 2019, when she was 20.
The deputy saw a black, 9mm Glock pistol next to the driver and ordered the occupants to not move. He called for backup and kept his gun on the occupants. As the deputy awaited other officers, Sholtz allegedly screamed and cursed at the deputy, while telling the car’s other occupants to not follow his orders. She also told deputies “Don’t f-ing touch me,” and “Get your f-ing hands off me,” and other curses.
Sholtz pled guilty in that case to marijuana possession, resisting without violence, and paraphernalia possession, and was sentenced to three, one-year probation terms, to run concurrently. She satisfied her probation successfully in 2020.
Because detectives believe she drove the getaway car to Leon County where the two were arrested later in the evening Sept. 17, Leon County charged her with resisting, as well as fleeing and eluding after she failed to stop when Leon County Sheriff’s Sgt. Bryan Cornwell ordered her to pull over.
Cornwell spotted the fugitives’ car on Interstate 10 in Tallahassee. Sholtz, who was driving the car, exited the highway and when Cornwell put his emergency lights on, kept going.
Other deputies got in on the car chase, which lasted nearly a half hour. Other deputies lay spike strips across the road and it worked, shredding the front tires and sending the car into a tree. Leon County K-9 Deputy Seth Garrett used his vehicle to pin the car against the tree. Deputies found shell casings they say the two threw from the car during the chase.
Television news stations and newspapers in the panhandle reported on the car chase and the subsequent arrest of the violent Highlands County suspects.