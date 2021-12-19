SEBRING — A lawyer defending Derwin Callahan Jr., the repeat violent offender jailed on attempted first-degree murder charges, is considering a motion to have his client released on his own recognizance.
Derek S. Christian said he “is taking a look” at refiling a motion that Callahan filed but a judge rejected earlier in the fall. The motion relies on 3.133(b)(6) rules of Florida criminal procedure that suspects can be released if prosecutors don’t file formal charges within 30 days of the arrest, or within 40 days if the state can show good cause for why it failed to file the formal charges.
To be released, the defense can request “an adverse preliminary hearing” to have the client released on his own recognizance until trial. The suspect still faces prosecution once the charges are filed, however.
In Highlands County, the rule has been tested successfully, leading to the release of suspects — usually non-violent offenders — before trial.
Callahan, who has served prison time, filed his own motion to be released on Oct. 25.
Callahan believes charges weren’t filed against him within the required 30 days of Sept. 17, the day Leon County Sheriff’s Office deputies ran him off the road and handcuffed him. Former charges — known as an information — were filed against Callahan on Oct. 19, 32 days after his arrest in Leon County, but before 40 days.
“If the defendant remains uncharged, the court on the 30th day,” Callahan stated in an Oct. 22 handwritten letter to the Highlands County Clerk of Courts, “the judge shall order that the defendant be automatically released on their own recognizance.”
Because Callahan introduced his own motion while being represented by Christian, the court declared it a “nullity,” or moot. Christian told Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada in court Thursday that he is considering refiling Callahan’s motion for release pending trial.
Prosecutor Richard Castillo, who was assigned the case two days after the information was filed, said he will show good cause for the office’s filing of the information after 30 days. Castillo told the Highlands News-Sun that he will argue against Callahan’s release based on the violence of Callahan’s alleged Sept. 17 crime. He also plans to argue that Callahan is a flight risk, based on Callahan’s fleeing the county after the crime.
Callahan is charged with attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon and battery.
There is a second defendant in the crime – Naijah Benae Sholtz – whom detectives say drove Callahan away from the crime scene in her vehicle. The following is purportedly on a video obtained by detectives, who interviewed the injured victim in the hospital after the shooting:
On the evening of Sept. 17, Callahan, upset about something the victim said about Sholtz, punched the victim in the face several times. The video, which was taken from a nearby building, shows the victim falling to the ground.
The video also shows Callahan and Sholtz dragging the victim to the side of the road. Callahan, who has been arrested several times in the past decade for shooting at Highway Park residents, then retrieved two handguns from a nearby car. With a pistol in each hand, Callahan walked back to the victim and shot him in the right hip once.
Detectives believe the second handgun jammed. That’s when the victim, even with an injured hip, limped to a house and safety.
The video shows Callahan “inspecting the second handgun as if it had malfunctioned while trying to fire another round,” detectives wrote. Callahan and Sholtz then jumped into a maroon Chevy and drove away. They were forced off the road near Tallahassee hours later. Leon County Sheriff’s deputies — using pursuit skills and razor strips across the road — are credited with arresting the two. That was Sept. 17.
The 27-year-old Callahan, who has been convicted of aggravated battery and aggravated assault and has been twice charged with attempted second-degree murder, was released from prison in May after receiving credit for serving 1,386 days of a five-year sentence.
Sholtz has not been charged in the Highway Park shooting, prosecutors said.