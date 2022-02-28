SEBRING — A judge Monday rejected a violent felon’s argument that he should be released because charges were filed against him a day late.
Derwin Callahan’s lawyer, Derek S. Christian, argued that prosecutors failed to file attempted murder charges against his client within the 30 days required by Florida statute. The statute allows arrestees to be released if not charged within that time frame.
Callahan, a violent criminal who fled Highway Park after allegedly shooting a man on Sept. 16, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in that crime.
Callahan first broached the subject in a letter he sent to the court in October 2021, arguing that Florida Statute 3.134 requires a defendant to be released if he’s not formally charged within 30 days.
“On the 30th day, the judge shall order that the defendant be automatically released on their own recognizance,” Callahan wrote, quoting the law.
The shooting in Highway Park was on Sept. 16; he was arrested in the early morning hours of Sept. 18. The formal charges, known as an “information” was filed Oct. 19, 31 days later, Christian told Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada on Monday.
Prosecutor Richard Castillo noted that the court can reject Callahan’s release based on a showing of good cause. Not only that, the law wasn’t designed to give defendants – especially violent felons – a get-out-of-jail free card.
“The statute does not give automatic release,” Castillo told Estrada.
County Judge Anthony L. Ritenour also read Callahan’s charges to Callahan when he was brought before the judge on Sept. 29. The charges against Callahan filed at that hearing include an order that he be held without bail on the attempted murder count; be held on $15,000 bond for the gun possession charge, and held on a $5,000 bond for the battery charge.
The 27-year-old, who has been convicted of aggravated battery and aggravated assault and has been twice charged with attempted second-degree murder, was released from prison in May after receiving credit for serving 1,386 days of a five-year sentence.
After fleeing in a car to avoid arrest following the September shooting, he and his alleged getaway partner, Naijah Benae Sholtz, 22, were arrested in Leon County. Sholtz remains in Leon County.