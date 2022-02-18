SEBRING — Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada has set Feb. 28 to hear a motion to release Derwin Callahan Jr. on his own recognizance.
Callahan, a violent criminal who fled the area after allegedly shooting a man in Highway Park in mid-September, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The hand-written motion Callahan sent to the court in October argues that Florida Statute 3.134 requires a defendant to be released if he’s not formally charged within 30 days.
“On the 30th day, the judge shall order that the defendant be automatically released on their own recognizance,” Callahan wrote, quoting the law.
The shooting in Highway Park was on Sept. 16; he was arrested in the early morning hours of Sept. 17 and formally charged Oct. 19, 32 days later.
A reading of the statute, however, includes the provision that the state, with due notification, can file the charges on the 40th day after arrest.
“In no case shall any defendants remain in custody beyond 40 days unless they have been formally charged with a crime,” the statute reads.
Prosecutor Richard Castillo can also argue “good cause” as to why he should not be released, including that Callahan may still pose a danger to the community for his prior gunplay in Highlands Park community in Lake Placid.
The 27-year-old, who has been convicted of aggravated battery and aggravated assault and has been twice charged with attempted second-degree murder, was released from prison in May after receiving credit for serving 1,386 days of a five-year sentence.
After fleeing in a car to avoid arrest following the September shooting, he and his alleged getaway partner, Naijah Benae Sholtz, 22, were arrested in Leon County. Sholtz remains in Leon County but Callahan was brought back to Highlands County.
Callahan’s lawyer, Derek S. Christian, asked Estrada in court Thursday to set a day aside for him to argue for Callahan’s release. He also told Estrada he was proceeding with witness depositions.