SEBRING — Derwin Callahan Jr., accused of shooting a man in Highway Park in mid-September, will not be released on his own recognizance as he requested in a letter to the court.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada did not respond to Callahan’s letter; he said he does not read letters from defendants but does put them in the record. Estrada scheduled Callahan’s next hearing Dec. 16.
Derek S. Christian, Callahan’s lawyer, is preparing Callahan’s case by requesting a CDRom recording of the 9-1-1 call a witness made to police dispatchers at the time of the shooting.
Callahan, a violent criminal who fled the area after allegedly shooting a man in the hip, wrote to the Clerk of the Courts in October demanding to be released, citing state law that requires prosecutors to formally charge defendants within 30 days of their arrest.
Callahan was arrested on Sept. 17, by Leon County Sheriff’s Office deputies who ran him off the road near Tallahassee and handcuffed him. He cites Florida Statute 3.134 when arguing that Estrada was required to let him remain free until his trial.
“If the defendant remains uncharged, the court on the 30th day,” Callahan cites the law in his Oct. 22 hand-written letter to the Highlands County Clerk of Courts, “the judge shall order that the defendant be automatically released on their own recognizance.”
Callahan’s first appearance hearing was before County Judge Anthony L. Ritenour on Sept. 29. The charges against Callahan filed at that hearing include an order that he be held without bail on the attempted murder count; be held on $15,000 bond for the gun possession charge, and held on a $5,000 bond for the battery charge.
The 27-year-old, who has been convicted of aggravated battery and aggravated assault and has been twice charged with attempted second-degree murder, was released from prison in May after receiving credit for serving 1,386 days of a five-year sentence.