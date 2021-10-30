SEBRING — Derwin Callahan Jr., a violent criminal who fled the area after allegedly shooting a man in Highway Park in mid-September, believes he should be released on his own recognizance.
The 27-year-old, who has been convicted of aggravated battery and aggravated assault and has been twice charged with attempted second-degree murder, was released from prison in May after receiving credit for serving 1,386 days of a five-year sentence.
After fleeing in a car to avoid arrest following the September shooting, he and his alleged getaway partner, Naijah Benae Sholtz, 22, were arrested in Leon County and sent back here for trial.
Callahan believes charges weren’t filed against him within the required 30 days of Sept. 17, the day Leon County Sheriff’s Office deputies ran him off the road and handcuffed him. Callahan argues that state law requires the judge to let him go. He cites Florida Statute 3.134 when attempting to make his case.
“If the defendant remains uncharged, the court on the 30th day,” Callahan stated in an Oct. 22 hand-written letter to the Highlands County Clerk of Courts, “the judge shall order that the defendant be automatically released on their own recognizance.”
A reading of the statute, however, includes the provision that the state, with due notification, can file the charges on the 40th day after arrest. At any rate, Callahan’s letter must have been mailed at about the same time the state filed formal charges against him for trying to kill the man in Highway Park.
Prosecutor Richard Castillo filed attempted second degree murder, possession of a gun and ammunition by a convicted felon, and battery charges against Callahan on Oct. 19 – day 32 after Callahan’s arrest.
Not only that, but Callahan’s first appearance hearing was before County Judge Anthony L. Ritenour on Sept. 29. The charges against Callahan filed at that hearing include an order that he be held without bail on the attempted murder count; be held on $15,000 bond for the gun possession charge, and held on a $5,000 bond for the battery charge.
At any rate, Callahan will be arraigned Monday before Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada.