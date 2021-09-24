LAKE PLACID — Derwin Callahan Jr. has been shooting up the Highway Park neighborhood for years.
Long before he fled the community after shooting another man in mid-September, Callahan was well known to Highlands County Sheriff’s Office detectives, prosecutors and judges. Court and arrest records show that Callahan, 27, has a history of violence and intimidation in that community.
So, as detectives questioned neighbors outside the yellow crime scene tape in September, they heard a familiar name.
In 2011, when he was 17, he shot and nearly killed Travis Wiggins, earning Callahan an attempted murder charge.
In March 2013, when he was 19, Callahan and another man walked up to a male victim in Highway Park and asked, “You straight?” The victim, sensing something awry, leapt to his feet and ran toward a house. As he ran away, Callahan and his accomplice pulled pistols and blazed away at him. When the victim made it inside his house uninjured, another household member opened a window and warned the two shooters to stop or she would call the police. Callahan yelled back that he “didn’t give a ----” and opened fire on her, detectives wrote in their arrest report.
Though no one was hit in that instance, detectives found bullet holes in exterior walls, in a window air conditioner and in walls inside the house.
In April 2013, a month later, the 10th grader was arrested for shooting at a man as he played with his kids in the backyard. The victim told detectives he heard several shots and saw Callahan firing at him from the chain link fence bordering the victim’s yard. The shots hit a tree, giving the victim time to grab his kids and run into his house.
In June 2017, Callahan was arrested for firing his pistol into a house containing a former girlfriend. After the two argued, Callahan came to her house to talk to her. She would not let him in the front door, so he went around the back of the house to gain entry. She repeatedly told Callahan to get away from her house. As the two argued through a closed window, he pulled a .380 caliber pistol and fired once. She was just a little quicker, hitting the floor before she heard the shot and felt a sharp pain in her ear. The injury, it turned out, was caused by a shard of glass.
When she realized she was bleeding from her ear, she called EMTs, who took her to the hospital in Lake Placid. Detectives interviewed her there and arrested Callahan a short time later, charging him with attempted murder, shooting into a dwelling, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Plea deals for the various crimes led to a five-year prison sentence, but he was given credit for serving 1,386 days before he was released in May.
Finally, on the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 17, 2021, Callahan shot another Highway Park man during an argument. Callahan, now 27, jumped in a woman’s car and the two fled the county in a maroon Chevrolet Cruz driven by a female friend.
Shortly after 11 p.m. that evening, Leon County Sheriff’s Sgt. Bryan Cornwell spotted the car on Interstate 10 near Tallahassee. Naijah Benae Sholtz, 22, who was driving the getaway car, failed to stop when ordered. Other deputies in their cruisers joined the chase, which lasted nearly a half hour.
Callahan and Sholtz will remain in Leon County until extradited to Highlands County. They are being held on first degree attempted murder, battery, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Sholtz is facing attempted first degree, battery, damage to property and fleeing and eluding.