LAKE PLACID — After a year off due to COVID-19, the Car & Bike Show is back on again during the Lake Placid Annual Caladium Festival, July 24th. So, if you have a fancy car, hot rod, or classic car or truck, you need to enter it in the show. Motorcycles are also welcome. In previous years, there were nearly 200 entries.
The Car & Bike Show is one of the biggest in the state and offers a ton of trophies and door prizes. There are actually 20 categorizes. So, your special car, truck or motorcycle will certainly fit into at least one of them. It might even be chosen for a new award this year – Best of Show!
As always, the car show coincides with the Caladium Arts & Crafts Festival just up the street. The Festival is held at Stuart Park on Interlake Blvd., while the cars and motorcycles are on display at DeVane Park, on the circle in the Town of Lake Placid.
Bob Larson has been in charge of the show for many, many years. He’s proud of it. Starting at 7 a.m. on Saturday, July 24th, vehicles entered in the show will be checked in. Goodie bags and a number will be given to the drivers as they are directed to their display spot.
In fact, if you would like to be a volunteer to assist at the starting line, give Bob a call at 863-464-0037. That way you get to see all the entries as they arrive.
One of the biggest features of the Lake Placid Car & Bike Show is the 50/50 drawing. It always has a very rewarding cash prize. A trophy will be given out for the ‘Mayor’s Choice’ and the ‘Police Chief’s Choice’ as well. A DJ will be on-hand to do the announcements and provide a variety of music.
This annual event is presented by the Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce. Go to caladiumfestival.org. You’ll find the car show entry form there. Pre-registration is only $15 – or you can just show up that morning for $20. If you have more questions, call the chamber office at 863-465-4331.