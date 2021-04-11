This home is at 1606 Cedar St. in Lake Placid, FL 33852. It is priced at $245,000 and is listed by Dawn Dell with Berkshire Hathaway Florida Properties Group.
This is the perfect property to enjoy Lake Istokpoga close by. Property features .82 of an acre that is cleared and has mature oak trees. Lake Istokpoga is less than a block away. There is a pole barn for your boat to be stored safely from the weather.
This home was built in 1972 but has been extensively renovated through the years and features three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, and a two-car attached garage. The home has over 1,800 living square feet (under air conditioning) and over 2,800 total square feet (under roof).
Tile floors throughout for easy Florida living clean up. You will enjoy the rear lanai that is all weather vinyl windows. The backyard is fenced and has some gorgeous granddaddy oak trees. There are even cypress trees on the lot.
The interior of the home has had some nice updates too. All of the bathrooms have been remodeled. The kitchen was remodeled with oak cabinets and an island. The interior was recently refreshed with paint.
The front porch is perfect for sitting and having sweet tea and watching the birds. This property will have an abundance of birds to view all year long.
The property is offered by Berkshire Hathaway Florida Properties Group with Dawn Dell, Broker Associate. You can reach Dell at 863-381-0400 and schedule your private tour or view the new professional photos at www.dawndell.com
MLS 276965