Calmness of mind is one of the beautiful jewels of wisdom. It is the result of long and patient effort in self-control and intellectual pursuit of goals. Persistence is an indication of ripened experience and represents more than ordinary knowledge of the laws and operations of thought as the “active pursuit of solutions,” as defined by inspirational writer, James Allen, 1864 (Macmillan.com).
Allen attributes success to firmness of will, which is also key to building a strong immune system in the body, an integral part of a yoga practice for health and fitness, a cornerstone of infection prevention. Drs. Robin Munro, R. Nagarathna and H.R. Nagendra, authors of Yoga for Common Ailments (Fireside, 1991) emphasize that the practice of rapid abdominal breathing when doing yoga, cleanses the respiratory tract of toxic accumulations in the bloodstream. Also, just sitting quietly for 20 minutes in meditation with slow inhales and exhales lengthens the spine and creates a calming, stress free environment.
As in the picture, you can discover greater serenity by taking your yoga practice with you outside. Find a cool spot under a tree like at Highlands Hammock State Park, spread out the yoga mat on a flat surface and situate your body in a comfortable seated posture as you move the core of the body into a side twist. Seated or standing twists help cure sciatica and keep the legs conditioned. This beautiful lengthening pose is recommended for runners and sprinters to lengthen the muscles of the thighs. While seated, continue to spread the legs wider and hold the twist, resting palms of the hands on a bent thigh which helps to modify limiting physical limitations in the core and legs. Gradually, hold the pose longer, then switch sides. To release the posture after several seated twists, straighten up into a standing posture with palms folded in front to the torso. Breathe deeply through the nostrils and relax into the standing posture.
Other yoga poses in a standing posture include deep forward bends, backbends and twists as moving bending/twisting to establish greater balance. Yoga practice expresses the will to stay healthy which is a choice to remain active and practice habits of health and fitness with a positive mindset.
Knowledge is growth and persistence in initiating actions to maintain health along with a healthy diet and building a positive mind set, which means not living in fear but creating positive actions. Breaking fear patterns involves a close self-evaluation of actions and goals and strengthening self-confidence.
When you take up a yoga practice, the mind is focused on positive energy to move forward with actions that improve health conditions. When you join a yoga class, you are surrounded by those who choose a positive mindset and healthy choices.
As in the old lyrics of a Moody Blues medley, there is a line that says: “Whatever you can do or dream you can, begin it, as there is boldness, genius, power, and magic in it,” (German playwright and thinker Johann Wolfgang von Goethe,1749).
Begin today to initiate healthy habits through a regular yoga practice and take it with you into the beauty of nature as an inspiring new beginning!