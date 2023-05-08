LAKE PLACID — Detectives say Gerald Austin Calway stole a small armada of weapons and sold them to pawn shops and criminal individuals.
He is expected to plead guilty on May 11 to grand theft and other charges. He could receive 30 years in jail when sentenced.
Calway is accused of selling stolen Mossbergs, Rugers, Berettas, Henrys, Benellis, Taurus, Winchesters and other rifles that he allegedly stole during an April 2021 burglary in Bear Hollow Preserve off State Road 70 in Lake Placid.
According to maps.roadtrippers.com, Bear Hollow Preserve offers outdoor adventure, including buggy rides, horseback rides, clay shooting and hunting.
The men he allegedly sold the guns to, including Gary Jowers Jr., identified him to police, telling them he sold them Mossbergs, Rugers, Berettas, Henrys, Benellis, Taurus, Winchesters and other rifles. Jowers told police he bought six rifles; Jowers was later arrested for attempted murder for shooting a Sebring woman.
According to Prosecutor Norda Swaby, Calway and another suspect broke into the Preserve property by climbing a 12-foot-high fence south of the gated entrance and walked a half-mile to a double-wide mobile home. After ransacking the place, they emptied a large gun cabinet containing 26 rifles.
Calway then stole another rifle in a small gun cabinet in the living room. The alleged thief loaded the rifles onto a Polaris Ranger all-terrain vehicle and drove it to the fence line, where they handed the rifles over the fence. Including:
- Two cricket .22 caliber rifles
- Two Remington Model 700s
- At least five Winchester rifles and shotguns
- Savage .22 and .410 rifle/shotgun combo
- Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun
- Thompson Center .50-caliber muzzleloader
- And Browning 7mm rifles.
Detectives learned that two guns were pawned at Wild Side Pawn and Gun in Sebring, which were confirmed by serial numbers. Detectives located the man who pawned the guns and questioned him. After several other people bought guns stolen from Bear Hollow Preserve, Highland County Sheriff’s detectives showed them photographic lineups of suspects.
Detectives charged Calway with two counts of burglary of a dwelling while armed; 27 counts of grand theft of a firearm; grand theft of a motor vehicle; three counts of dealing in stolen property, unlawful use of a communications device, and criminal mischief. If convicted, Calway could serve 30 years on a grand theft conviction, whether gun or vehicle.