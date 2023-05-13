As expected, Gerald Austin Calway, of Lake Placid, took a plea deal Thursday at the Highlands County Courthouse in Sebring on several charges related to theft and sale of firearms.
He was accused of selling Mossburgs, Rugers, Berettas, Henrys, Benellis, Taurus, Winchesters and other rifles allegedly stolen in April 2021 from Bear Hollow Preserve off State Road 70 in Lake Placid.
The Preserve offers outdoor adventure, including buggy and horseback rides as well as clay shooting and hunting.
On Thursday, Calway pleaded guilty to a charge of felony criminal mischief, two charges of burglary of a dwelling, a charge of grand theft between $750-$5,000, two charges of grand theft of a firearm, grand theft of a motor vehicle, three charges of dealing in stolen property and a charge of using a two-way device to facilitate a felony.
The State Attorney’s Office then dropped 25 charges of grand theft of a firearm. Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden then sentenced Calway on the above charges.
Assistant State Attorney John Kromholz said Calway is sentenced to 48 months — four years — in Florida state prison on six of the charges and 36 months of probation on the remaining five.
He is to have no contact with the victims or the Preserve, and owes restitution of $31,500.
When he and co-defendant Garrett Underwood, of Lake Placid, allegedly sold the guns, one buyer was Gary Jowers Jr., of Lake Placid, whom police later arrested on a charge of attempted murder for shooting a Sebring woman.
Assistant State Attorney Norda Swaby has said that burglars broke into the Preserve first by climbing a 12-foot-high fence south of the gated entrance and walking a half-mile to a double-wide mobile home.
After ransacking the home, they emptied a large gun cabinet containing 26 rifles, stole another rifle from a small gun cabinet in the living room, then loaded the rifles onto a Polaris Ranger all-terrain vehicle and drove it to the fence line, where they handed the rifles over the fence.
