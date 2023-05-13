Gerald Austin Calway

CALWAY

As expected, Gerald Austin Calway, of Lake Placid, took a plea deal Thursday at the Highlands County Courthouse in Sebring on several charges related to theft and sale of firearms.

He was accused of selling Mossburgs, Rugers, Berettas, Henrys, Benellis, Taurus, Winchesters and other rifles allegedly stolen in April 2021 from Bear Hollow Preserve off State Road 70 in Lake Placid.

