SEBRING — Steven Daniel CamachO was sentenced to more than 7 years in state prison Monday after pleading guilty to several crimes.
On Aug. 31, Camacho was walking up Bianca Street in Sebring when he determined he needed a ride.
He walked up to a 2009 Honda Civic parked in a driveway and saw keys in the ignition. Camacho got in, turned the keys and drove it off. The owner of the car called the police and declared it stolen. She told police she wanted to press charges.
Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies saw the Honda driving down the road on Blueberry and Schumaker roads a short time later. They pulled it over and saw Camacho sitting behind the wheel.
When deputies ordered him to keep his hands up, he would drop his hands to his lap; that occurred several times, deputies said. That’s when they switched to a felony stop and called for backup. They ordered him from the car and as he exited, they ordered him to lift his shirt up with one hand. He failed to comply by reaching for his waistband.
Deputies rushed him and “took him to the ground,” police said.
When they searched Camacho, they found oxycodone in a plastic container in his waistband.
They charged him with burglary of a conveyance, grand theft auto, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest without violence.
Camacho pleaded guilty to all charges; Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada sentenced him to 60 months on each burglary and grand theft auto charge, to run concurrently. He then sentenced him to 364 days in state prison for the resisting without violence charge, and 364 days in prison for possession of paraphernalia – to be served concurrently with the five-year sentences.
For possessing the oxycodone, Estrada sentenced Comacho to 27.3 months in state prison, to be served consecutively with the five years sentences, for a total of 87.3 months, or 7.27 years in state prison.
Estrada also ordered Camacho to pay Geico Insurance Company $3,332 for stealing the car, apparently for damage he incurred, and to pay the car’s owner $92.81. He has to provide a DNA sample and submit to warrantless searches and seizures for a long time.
The Highlands County Sheriff reminds people not to leave keys in their cars overnight as part of its #9PMRoutine.