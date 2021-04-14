SEBRING — Sebring city fire crews found a burning Chevrolet Camaro convertible late Monday night, but got the fire out quickly.
Fire officials said the city department got the call at 10:48 p.m. and arrived at the house in Highlands Homes, off Orange Blossom Avenue, at 10:54 p.m.
Firefighters found flames and smoke shooting up from the passenger compartment with several other vehicles close beside it.
Engines 14-1 and Aerial (Ladder) 14-1 responded from downtown and Engine 15-1 came from Station 15 on U.S. 27.
Fire officials said they called in the Florida Division of the State Fire Marshal to investigate the cause. No cause has been found as of yet.
The car was purchased just a month ago. The estimated loss is $15,000.
On average, the Sebring Fire Department sees car fires throughout the year, but they are sporadic, officials said. Typical causes are electronic or mechanical failures, although they also can be arson.