For one brief, shining moment, America was great again. We had a champion, one lone man standing against the hoard who wanted to destroy us … Lancelot, or maybe Don Quixote, tilting at windmills.
But we believed in Donald Trump.
We believed in his plans for our greatness.
We did not stab Donald Trump in the back.
We the American people were stabbed in the back.
Now we’re told to accept things. Old do-nothing Joe won’t be so bad. We’ll just go back to the Obama era of being a third world country, apologizing for all the money we’ve doled out to help build up the economies of other countries, while our own people went jobless, allowing droves of illegals into our country. Depending on China to provide us with the necessities for our lives … our food, our clothing, our building materials … our medicines … and sending us a virus to destroy our economy and thousands of American lives.
Does anybody really believe the Chinese created a virus without creating a vaccine for it? Anybody notice who didn’t get sick during this pandemic? Think about it. We’ve been played. We should stand up like Americans. Shouldn’t we?
The newspapers are quiet. The television news shows are quiet.
We’re scared. For the first time in my life, I’m frightened in my own country.
We won’t fight. Like sheep, we’ll just stand in the pasture and gently bleat, waiting for our masters to feed us.
After all, we aren’t being paid to riot and burn down cities. Most of us are too civilized to do that.
The American people need to be demanding that our voices be heard, demanding that a manual recount of this fraudulent election be performed in every state. We should be demanding answers.
Why were we using voting machines made in an abominable place like Venezuela? Why were our votes being sent to Spain, then Germany, and then back to America? Why was the vote counting shut down simultaneously in several counties? Where did the hundreds of thousands of mail-ballots come from? Why was the server in Germany? What has happened to the server?
Most importantly, what has happened to Americans that they are not raising a cry against what has been done to us? Our votes have been stolen, changed, thrown out.
The election has been stolen.
If we cannot vote and elect our representatives, we no longer have an America. We have succumbed to the very evil Donald Trump warned us against.
Suzanna Crean
Avon Park