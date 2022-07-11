SEBRING — If you’ve noticed cameras going up at popular intersections, smile. Those candid cameras may eventually help shorten your wait times at lights.
Officials with the Florida Department of Transportation have reported that the agency has traffic monitoring devices scheduled for installation at various locations to help with traffic counts and congestion analysis.
In addition to that, FDOT has said in its monthly RoadWatch newsletter that motorists on U.S. 27 in Sebring should expect to see work going on at the 14 traffic signals between the north and south ends of Sebring Parkway. Crews have or soon will install Advanced Signal Control Technology (ASCT) and Information Technology (IT) devices, according to the newsletter.
Crews will also add fiber optic communications and a centralized Advanced Traffic Management System for the Highlands County signal system, FDOT’s newsletter states.
However, don’t expect the devices to start affecting the timing of lights too soon. County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. said, from what he’s been told, the traffic management system, which will include the ability to monitor and adjust signal timing from a central location, is not scheduled to go live right away.
In the short term, he said, cameras will gather data on traffic. He said similar systems are in use in other parts of the state, including on U.S. 27 in and around Haines City.
Such devices, as defined in FDOT’s 2016 Transportation Systems Management and Operations (TSM&O) Program Technical Memorandum, are designed to capture traffic demand data and use it to optimize signal operations, such as timing, phasing and servicing and improve traffic flow in coordinated traffic signal systems.
The county had cameras installed and tested four years ago, October 2018, at the intersection of Sebring Parkway and Scenic Highway. They are no longer there, Howerton said. While they were active, the overhead sensors would “see” approaching traffic and cross traffic and trip the signals at that junction in order to improve traffic flow.
Optical sensors on poles can save time and money, as well, over having to cut pavement and bury sensor loops in the road, which can get water in them. However, Howerton said even cameras are not foolproof.
Cameras can get spattered by rain and won’t detect traffic very well in heavy fog, Howerton said, which occurs frequently in the morning hours of January and February.
Based on the FDOT newsletter, installation of the ASCT devices should have finished by now. However, the letter warns of intermittent nighttime lane closures on both northbound and southbound U.S. 27 between the two ends of Sebring Parkway, as well as sidewalk closures at various spots along that section.