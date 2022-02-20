SEBRING — Can local law enforcement agencies afford body-worn cameras? That depends.
At present, just one local agency has them. Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler implemented them in 2014, having gone through an officer-involved shooting investigation in 2004.
Cameras, he said, can remove a lot of an officers' stress and worry from such an investigation, and clear up daily discrepancies between the public's and officers' accounts of incidents.
Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund said he'd like to have cameras for his officers, but currently does not have plans to get them: It's a money problem.
"If budget weren't an issue, we could have them," Hoglund said. "I am in favor of the technology, and believe that more often than not, they are a benefit to the organizations and officers that have them."
That said, he said the "decision making process" for his budget has not prioritized body cameras over upgrades to in-car camera systems, replacements to aging vehicles and new hires to fill staff shortages, now that the city has annexed areas to the west of the city along U.S. 27.
As with anything, Fansler said, supply and demand has increased costs. His are now more than $700 per camera, but he said his department stores data in-house to keep costs down.
Hoglund said he does not yet have any information on projected costs for his department to get cameras, maintain cameras, download and/or store videos or to maintain a video library for an appropriate time.
That also makes it difficult for him to answer how soon his department could have them.
"If we can overcome the other budgetary obstacles we have that are a priority at this time, I would hope that we could put body cameras into focus at some point within the next three years," Hoglund said.
Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman is also in favor of cameras, said Sheriff's Public Information Officer Scott Dressel, but they would be expensive: $1.5 million for 100 cameras, based on a 2020 quote: Not enough to cover all sworn law enforcement deputies, let alone detention deputies.
That cost also does not include additional records staff needed to handle the potential requests for body-worn camera footage, expected to be the most requested type of record once cameras go into use. Dressel said redactions allowed under the Florida Government-in-the-Sunshine Law could become labor-intensive.
Currently, Dressel said, deputies have in-car dashboard cameras to assist in documenting interaction with the public. Would body cameras help reduce liability insurance costs, and possibly reduce the budget enough to keep them? That wouldn't help, Dressel said.
"We would most likely see a reduction in complaints against deputies, which may prevent a lawsuit being filed," Dressel said, "but as we have an in-house attorney to handle those things, that is a fixed cost."