SEBRING — If you’ve watched national news over the last several years, you’ve seen calls for body cameras on law enforcement officers.
The push for body-worn cameras began shortly after several high-profile police shootings, including the 2014 death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, according to the Pew Charitable Trusts, a global nongovernmental organization seeking to improve public policy, inform the public, and invigorate civic life.
Social media has added to the momentum, Pew reports, given the ability for anyone with a smartphone and internet access to broadcast what they witness as it happens. That took place in the May 2020 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The video became evidence in the conviction of former police officer Derek Chavin, now serving 22.5 years under convictions for murder.
Even before then, the Obama administration in 2015 handed out more than $23 million in federal grants to agencies to buy the cameras. Pew reports that applicants for body-camera grants — $73 million to more than 400 agencies from 2015 to 2019 — must include policies on the cameras’ proper use.
Meanwhile, Lake Placid Police Department has employed body-worn cameras (BWCs) since 2014. Sebring Police Department and the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office do not yet have them, and cite cost as the biggest obstacle.
Do they help? Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler swears by them.
“One of the main reasons I decided on deploying the BWCs for our officers goes back to the beginning of my career. In May of 2004, I was involved in a shooting along Tower Street near Plaza Avenue,” Fansler said. “The process of the investigation, at least from the involved officer’s perspective, was extremely stressful. The investigation felt like it took months. A series of ‘what-ifs’ begin to plague your mind. I didn’t want that to happen to my officers.”
Fansler his officers’ body cameras let him download and review footage to speed up investigations and take stress off the officer. Thus far, he said, cameras have cleared officers of complaints, assisted in solving cases and helped remove an officer who, as Fansler put it, “no longer deserved to wear the uniform.”
“None of our officers have ever complained about having them in use,” Fansler said. “If any law enforcement officer has an issue with the use of cameras, it is my opinion they most likely have character-related deficiencies and may want to consider a career change.”
But do body cameras prevent misconduct? Studies state they do a good job of recording it, but not preventing it.
The National Institute of Justice, a division of the U.S. Department of Justice, reported on Jan. 7 that a comprehensive review of 70 studies of body-worn camera use found no consistent or statistically significant effects. Overall, it seemed the cameras had no effect on use of force, assaults on officers, officer-initiated calls for service, arrests, traffic stops and tickets, and field interviews, also called “stop and frisk.”
Likewise, the American Civil Liberties Union stated in June 2021 that studies found body cameras to have no statistically significant impact on officer use of force, civilian complaints, or arrests for disorderly conduct by officers. In some cases, the ACLU said, officers’ body cameras seemed to support one version of events while independent surveillance footage from those locations told a different story.
Meanwhile, Pew cites Daniel Lawrence, a researcher at the Urban Institute in Washington, D.C., who has studied the cameras and said departments are realizing purchasing them isn’t enough.
“The way I see body-worn camera use being emphasized in the future is really having more of an emphasis on not just deploying and having officers wear body-worn cameras, but a closer examination of how they use those cameras,” Lawrence said.
Lawrence told Pew that the effectiveness of cameras depends on when officers are required to turn them on, whether they must review the video before they write incident reports and whether videos are released to people involved in an incident or to the public. A camera alone, he said, “isn’t going to drastically change how police operate.”