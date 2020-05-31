Cameron Barnard
Cameron Barnard, age 74, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020. She was born Feb. 25, 1946 in Decatur, Illinois, to Ernest and Isobel Adamitz. Cameron has been a residence of Avon Park since 1986, having moved from Miami, Florida. She was a long-time volunteer for the Special Olympics and supervisor for various departments and advocate during her 20-plus years of employment at Ridge Area Arc. Cameron was also a past member of the Rotary Club and assisted with the Avon Park Housing Authority.
Cameron was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and aunt.
She is survived by her husband, George E. Barnard of Avon Park; daughter, Heather Hodge of Avon Park, and granddaughter, Brooke Hodge. She was preceded in death by parents, Ernest Adamitz and Isobel Adamitz Rose.
