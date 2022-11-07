Cameroon President

Cameroon’s President Paul Biya, of the Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement party, during the Presidential elections in Yaounde, Cameroon. President Paul Biya is marking 40 years in power but staying out of the spotlight as questions swirl around the 89-year-old leader.

 SUNDAY ALAMBA/AP FILE PHOTO

YAOUNDE, Cameroon — President Paul Biya of Cameroon marked 40 years in power Sunday but stayed out of the spotlight as questions swirled about the 89-year-old who is the only leader most of the country’s people have ever known.

Biya has not appeared in public since French President Emmanuel Macron visited the Central African nation in July, Decrees and photos of Biya receiving various diplomats are regularly posted on the president’s social media accounts.

