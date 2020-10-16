SEBRING — Two weeks after Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman told people not to steal campaign signs, it happened again.
This time, however, the victim had it on camera, which led to direct charges.
This time, the man charged with petit theft of campaign signs is a candidate himself, for the Sun ‘N Lake Board of Supervisors.
Mark Camp, 72, of Pebble Beach Drive in Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring, has been charged with petit theft, a misdemeanor, for allegedly taking political signs from a vacant lot in the Sun ‘N Lake Special Improvement District.
The Highlands News-Sun asked Camp for comment via phone and email, but as of press time on Thursday, he had not replied.
His charges come a month after someone or a group of people took political signs and banners from a neighborhood in the Harder Hall area of Sebring.
Vandalism and theft were rife at the time between supporters of both presidential candidates, and Highlands County Sheriff’s Office officials put out warnings about the issue in the following weeks.
Taking somebody’s sign is theft, defacing somebody’s sign is criminal mischief and both are misdemeanors, said Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Scott Dressel in an interview last month.
It may sound minor, he said, but either one could land someone in the Highlands County Jail for 60 days.
This recent theft took place at 5:46 p.m. Sept. 21 at the corner of Woods and Iron Street where the victim, an 83-year-old resident of Pebble Beach Drive, reportedly had permission to post two Joe Biden presidential campaign signs on the lot.
Arrest reports also state the victim had placed game cameras on the property showing the property boundary and the two streets.
Reports state that on the aforementioned time, the cameras recorded Camp entering the property and removing the signs, valued at $10 each.
When asked about this by a deputy, Camp reportedly admitted to taking the signs, saying that their presence was a violation of the district’s code.
A resolution passed by the Board of Supervisors on Feb. 7, 1997, states that political and off-site commercial lawn signs are prohibited on a Sun ‘N Lake road right of way because it hampers maintenance of that shoulder.
District General Manager Tanya Cannady told the Highlands News-Sun that the district has no prohibitions against signs on private property.
Camp was not an elected official for the improvement district at the time of the incident.
Deputies sent an offense report to the State Attorney’s Office last week, which then filed the case for prosecution with the Highlands County Clerk of Court on Wednesday, for petit theft in the second degree, first offense.
Camp is currently a candidate in the Nov. 3 election for one of two available popularly-elected seats on the Sun ‘N Lake Board of Supervisors.
The other two candidates are incumbent supervisors, Raymond Brooks and Joe Branson.
Camp has served on the board in the past, appointed in 2016 to fill a seat vacated by the late supervisor Richard Miller.
Camp later resigned from the board on Nov. 7, 2018, while serving as board president.
His resignation letter at the time gave no reason, but he suggested during a candidate’s forum on Sept. 28 that it was because of needing to devote time to family.
He also pointed out that night that six supervisors have stepped down in the last seven years, for various reasons, many of them personal.
Camp also ran for the board in January to complete the last two years of the term vacated by Dan Stegall, but Craig Herrick won that election when large landowners voted their lots.