LAKE PLACID — A long tradition of honoring veterans of Camp Florida RV Resort continued Monday morning. In a somber and reflective ceremony, both American and Canadian veterans were recognized.
Normally, the veterans ceremony is held on Pearl Harbor Day on Dec. 7, but this year the ceremony was celebrated a little later to allow more of the winter residents to attend.
“Most of our (northern) residents weren’t here and we felt it was too beautiful and important not to share with everyone,” organizer Roxanne “Rockie” Kainz said.
Kainz and Janel DesJardins were co-chairs of the event; the Master of Ceremony was Marty Moreland. Kainz said it took more than 60 volunteers to put the event together. The planning began in October. The details were appreciated by approximately 200-250 residents and family members who attended.
This year’s focus was on the Prisoners of War and Missing in Action veterans who never returned home to their loved ones. A special POW/MIA black flag was placed near the Missing Man Table by United States Air Force veteran Gil Calcagno. He kneeled before the flag after it was posted.
The Camp Florida Color Guard, led by US Army veteran Buzz Howes, kicked the ceremony off by posting the colors and Canadian flag. U.S. Army veterans Don Keeler and Butch Parsnow raised the American flag. In addition, the color guard posted flags from each military branch including Space Force.
The national anthem was sung by Tom Stansifer while the Canadian anthem was sung by Nancy Sheldrake. The crowd remained on their feet for the Pledge of Allegiance. Stansifer pointed out there was a bald eagle in a tree watching the proceedings in the park.
Tom Scott spoke of the POW/MIAs and moved many audience members to tears. Scott pointed out 81,500 Americans are listed as POWs/MIAs per the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.
“The men and women of this country who have been forced to by circumstance to become PO(W)s and MIAs truly know the meaning of freedom,” Scott said. “They know, better than most, that it has not come free. Their personal stories are ones of sacrifice and courage. Their legacy is the gift of liberty.”
A very special song called “Remember Me” was written and performed by Camp Florida resident Mary Lou Wood. The song had a decidedly country feel to it. The lyrics were very poignant urging the listener to not forget POW/MIA veteran.
Items from the Missing Man Table were explained in detail, from the lit candle symbolizing hope, an inverted glass showing the loved one will not be there for the toast, to the empty chair, because they are not there. After the description of each item of the table, the audience said, “remember them.”
Veterans made their way forward when the song of their branch was played. Rob Hierlihy stood up as a proud Canadian veteran. A good portion of the audience formed a horseshoe around the seating area when all the branches were called. The veterans received a standing ovation. Dan Kinder was also specially recognized. Kinder is a nonagenarian World War II veteran who still resides at Camp Florida.
A flag-folding ceremony illustrated each fold of the flag meant something different. The flag was on loan for the ceremony and belonged to Perry “PJ” Johnson’s family.
Several Camp Florida residents or their family members recognized the loss of a loved one over 2022. After each name was stated, the bell was rung. The residents gave a very brief statement about the decedents.
Biodegradable white balloons were released by Sue and Lee Reising. Each balloon had the name of the family member that died on it. Next, the patriotic balloons of red, white and blue were released. While the balloons sailed away on the air’s currents, Thom Kainz played taps on the trumpet.
Kainz said it is crucial to remember or veterans an their sacrifices.
“It’s important to remember how valuable there veterans are, not just to Camp Florida but to all Americans,” Kainz said. “No one should forget them.”
Coffee and donuts were served in the community room and were provided by Sherri and Dean Cretsinger.