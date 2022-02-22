LAKE PLACID — Camp Florida hosted its traditional ceremony for veterans on a non-traditional day Monday morning. Camp Florida usually honors its veterans on Pearl Harbor Day. However, organizers had to cancel the December event due to COVID.
By the hundreds of residents in attendance, they were glad to see the event back on the schedule. In addition to honoring present and past veterans, residents and their family members who died over the past two years were recognized as well. The main organizers this year were Rocky Kainz and Janel DesJardins, who also had a lot of helpers.
Instead of the function being held indoors, chairs were set up in the clubhouse on a custom-ordered day. Long-time resident Sharon Howes explained why it is important to keep the tradition going.
“This has been a tradition since I have been here – about 22 years,” she said. “It’s important to honor the veterans and loved ones that we have here.”
The color guard got the ceremony started with the presentation of the colors led by Commander Buzz Howes. They posted the colors and included flags for each branch of the military and the Canadian flag by Rob Hierlihy. Marty Moreland was the master of ceremony for the event and kept it flowing well.
Both the Canadian national anthem and the American national anthem were played. Don Keeler and Butch Parsnow performed the flag rising ceremony and the Pledge of Allegiance was said.
During the Folding of the Flag ceremony, Marty Moreland and Rich O’Brien, along with Chuck Kreuz and Earl DesJardins explained what is represented in the 13 folds that go into correctly folding a U.S. flag. The last fold should have the stars “uppermost” reminding of of the national motto, “In God We Trust,” the announcer said. Karen Johnson let the color guard use her husband, Perry’s, flag for the ceremony.
A proclamation reading honored the “Greatest Generation” and explained how the generation went to war and many women went to work in factories. Among the park’s residents there are two World War II veterans, Lucy Andersen and 95-year-old Dan Kinder. Both veterans had family with them and accepted plaques in recognition of their service.
A Missing Man table was set up near the flag pole. Speakers took turns describing what each item on the table meant to those whose loved ones did not come home from war because they were killed in action, missing in action or a prisoner of war. After each description, the audience replied, “Remember them.”
All Camp Florida veterans were asked to stand when their military branch’s fight song played. Dozens of proud veterans lined the aisles as they received a standing ovation from their loved ones and neighbors. They also received a star from a retired flag to remind the vets, they are not alone.
The Celebration of Life portion of the ceremony came next. As the names of the decedents were read, a family member or representative stood up. When all the names were read, white biodegradable balloons stamped with the person’s name who passed were let go into the air.
After singing “Amazing Grace,” Thom Kainz played taps as the patriotic red, white and blue balloons were released, signaling the end of the formal ceremony.