SEBRING — Retired Deputy Sheriff Robert Campbell spent a great deal of his career helping memorialize those who died in the line of duty.
He died Tuesday night, surrounded by family, remembered as the official bagpiper for the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, a co-parent of step-children, and a trainer of much of the current Sheriff’s Office force.
Cathy Keck, one of his stepdaughters, said when Campbell worked as a field training officer, he often had night shifts that would take him away from his family. Instead, he would bring all the trainees to his house to have dinner.
“We really got to know them,” Keck said. “It emphasized that the Sheriff’s Office is a family.”
The Sheriff’s Office recruits from all over the country, Keck said. Most of them single with no family nearby. Often, they would rotate out as soon as they got enough experience to get a higher-paying job in a coastal or out-of-state agency — even Polk County.
Keck said they saw a lot of good officers leave, but he always taught them that family eats together. “This is what we do as a family,” he would seem to say. “Eat with us.”
His wife, Linda Campbell, said many of his trainees have risen in the ranks. At the hospital Tuesday night, both she and Keck saw many former trainees, including all of his funeral escort.
Bob Campbell died of a heart attack, according to friends and family who remember him having a big heart for others.
Major Tim Lethbridge of the Highlands County Jail remembered Bob Campbell from investigative days as a very easy-going guy.
“It was hard to get him riled,” Lethbridge said.
“He always had a smile on his face,” said Nell Hays, Crime Prevention specialist.
Mat Delaney recalled Campbell’s calm demeanor as stepdad to his own daughters, including Keck.
“I could not have picked a better man to co-father my daughters,” Delaney said. “He accepted the girls as his own from the beginning.”
“We had two great dads,” Keck said. “He was definitely a second dad.”
Keck said her daughter Morgan, now 22, though not his only grandchild, had a special bond with him. “He and my daughter were two peas in a pod,” Keck said.
After his family and stepdaughters, Campbell was very proud of being the sheriff’s official bagpiper, both during his career and in retirement.
“That was his passion,” Lethbridge said. “Bagpiping was a way he could volunteer.”
Though it’s traditional, not every agency has a bagpiper, Lethbridge said. It’s a skill someone must really want to learn in order to do it, he explained.
Linda Campbell said her husband tried to teach several people, but many found the pipes very daunting. He did, she said, re-establish an honor guard under Sheriff Benton.
Sheriff Paul Blackman said Bob Campbell traveled all over Florida and out of state to play at events. “It’s a shame no one followed in his footsteps,” Blackman said. “I wish someone would have.”
Blackman said Bob Campbell spent 31 years with the Sheriff’s Office from 1980 to 2011, two with Avon Park Police Department from 1975-1977 and three with the Florida Department of Corrections from 1977-1980.
At the Sheriff’s Office, Bob Campbell served on patrol from 1981-1984, as a detective from 1994-2002, and then was reassigned as front desk deputy in Lake Placid and Sebring from 2002-2011.
Bob Campbell is survived by his wife, Linda; son, Travis of Melbourne; stepdaughters, Cathy Delaney Keck of Lake Placid and Suzanne Delaney Wilson of DeBary, and four grandchildren.
Keck said the funeral will be Saturday. Visitation starts at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Lake Placid on East Royal Palm Street, followed by a service at 2 p.m., officiated by Pastor Brett Morey of Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church.
Donations can be made in his name to Good Shepherd Hospice in Sebring.