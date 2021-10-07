SEBRING — The next step in dealing with localized flooding on Lakewood Road seems to sit at the feet of state water management officials and a developer.
Commissioner Chris Campbell, whose district includes that part of the county, said he received 26 calls regarding rainwater backing up in swales and ditches in the Lakewood Road area after the late-summer heavy rains.
“”It didn’t take long to see where problems crop up,” Campbell said.
Most of those waters subsided, and in some places the county could and did make repairs or adjustments to drainage paths. However, the flooding that persists in the area has to do with a ditch on private land, something to which they have no access and over which they have no authority. It remains in the hands of the Southwest Florida Water Management District.
He has since spoken with residents, the developer and officials with SWFWMD. From all appearances, he said, how soon water recedes from residents’ property will depend on what the water district prescribes and how soon the developer can comply with it.
As reported by residents and the district, Campbell also said a letter dated Sept. 30 went to the developer requiring changes be made to restore water flows by Oct. 14.
Campbell said he saw the lake that has collected in the back of the Ortiz/Orona property, as well as smaller bodies of water in neighboring yards, but the Ortiz/Orona house has seen the worst flooding.
Part of the issue, Campbell believes, is that the berm they built across their rear property line to prevent water from coming in got breached, and is now holding water from flowing back out.
The drainage ditch beyond their yard that brought the water in dates back to the 1970s, Campbell said. He doesn’t know what standards it met at the time or was supposed to meet.
To his knowledge, it’s not on the property being developed, and the developer had put the fill soil from construction on his own property. Still, the letter from SWFWMD requires the developer to make changes, but does not say what those changes would be.
The Highlands News-Sun has reached out to SWFWMD to find out what actions officials want the developer to take to alleviate the issue. Spokespersons there said they were seeking an answer from their officials, but did not have a reply as of press time Wednesday.