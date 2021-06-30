LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid youth had a chance to show off and improve their football skills last week.
The Lake Placid Green Dragons Football team hosted its 3rd Annual Future Dragon Camp. The camp welcomed in several age groups for two days of evaluation, learning the fundamentals of football and, most importantly, fun.
Attendees participated in activities like the 5-10-5 shuttle, the 40-yard dash, the agility ladder, passing drills and a few limited contact drills. The most entertaining of the bunch was the 5-10-5 shuttle where campers competed hard for the title of shuttle champion.
Starting in the middle of three cones, they took off to their left to touch one cone, turned around for a 10-yard sprint to another and back left to the middle to finish. Some got so into it, they started diving for any chance at beating their opponent.
Head Coach Carl White, along with a bevy of assistant coaches and Lake Placid football players, led the campers through challenges and drills, plus fun games like Dragon Ball: an ultimate-frisbee-style game focused on moving the ball down the field by passing without taking more than two steps.
First-year camper Olan Pearce said that was his favorite activity of the entire camp. He said White made the camp more fun by introducing it.
Ricardo Sanchez, who led the 5-10-5 with fellow offensive lineman Zander Shives, said the camp is big for the kids and the community. But he also learned a lot in his first time working the camp, like how working with the campers can improve communication among teammates.
White thinks the camp offers his players a chance to build their relationships and camaraderie. He gestured over during his interview to his players grouped together having a sidebar conversation without a cell phone in sight. Little things like that helps teammates learn about each other a little more and get to know each other on a different level.
“It gives them something to do outside of actually playing football, which is really, really big,” White said. “I think what it does, it just galvanizes them even more, it makes them come together.”
Not only that, but the camp offers an opportunity to give back to a community that gives his team so much. In White’s eyes, it’s only fair they show some appreciation as well.
“We’re real big on serving our community,” White said. “It’s important for me, just because they get to see us from a different light and a different side. Most of the time, these kids’ only interaction with us, for the most part, is on Friday when they get to see us walking past or whatever that looks like. So (now), we actually get to spend time (with them), you get to meet parents as well as some kids who hopefully in a couple of years when they find themselves here, they already get that relationship.”
At the end of the day, it’s all about the kids and that’s what White enjoys the most. He loves seeing new and old faces come out. Even if it’s just for two days, White has an absolute blast because he gets to see the campers’ attitudes, what they’re about and how they compete. His own son even gets in on the action, too.
Coach White thinks his players, who come in early to set up and get everything ready, love the interactions too. White said seeing the kids’ faces and being able to show them love gives the players a chance to get their “cup filled” as well.
“If your heart doesn’t get full being here with these young people and pouring into them, then we probably need to find something else for you,” added White.
The camp wasn’t a boys’ club either. Several girls came out to show their skills. Like Trinity Smalls, who posted the fastest 5-10-5 and 40-yard dash times out of everyone and took home the camp’s Most Valuable Player award in the form of a Green Dragons football helmet.
White said she was a great competitor at the last camp, too. The best thing to him was the boys treated her and all of the other girls no differently from how they’d treat each other. To him, that’s the way it should be.
“Who are we to set limits on anybody?” White said. “This thing is for everybody and I think if our world right now at this time is not telling us that this game is for everybody. Once you cross those lines, it does not matter male or female, your socio-economic status, what color you are, it’s all about the grind and what you put in.”