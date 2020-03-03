Why can’t we burn garbage with solar magnifying lens? It would be cheap and I believe you could get temperatures way over 2,000 degrees Fairenheit, and instantly burn clean without pollutants. Isn’t it true the hotter the temperature, the cleaner the burn?
If you go to “solar burning using magnifying lens” on your smartphone, you will see a YouTube and burning stuff with a 2,000 degree Fairenheit solar power 3:16 minutes long and 2,000 degrees fahrenheit solar power melting; metal 4:36 minutes long. They are doing it using a simple, lightweight TV screen and a fresnel lens.
Just think about it, if we had engineers and scientists design it, we could get rid of a lot of unwanted garbage in a safe, clean and free way.
We live in Florida where we have plenty of sun, a natural resource that is constantly available, and it’s free. I hope the City of Sebring is listening.
Paul Strunc
Sebring